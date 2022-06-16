Oh Fudge! The classic American treat is celebrated at local confectionary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international group of doctors and scientists will be in Philadelphia this weekend. They’re gathering for a conference on a rare disease.
Millions of families are anxiously waiting for advances and better treatments for this condition, including one in Montgomery County.
“It can affect you in different ways,” 13-year-old Amaya Rottloff said.
Amaya is talking about the genetic disorder she has, neurofibromatosis, that led to brain surgery.
“It can affect your hearing, your sight, your walking ability,” she said.
Amaya and her family know all about what’s commonly called NF, which causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue.
“It’s had its ups and...
Comments / 0