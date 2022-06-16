ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Tri-State Food Bank eager to find more volunteers

 4 days ago

A shortage of volunteers has leaders at the Tri-State Food Bank making a...

Warrick Humane Society hosting annual online auction

The Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year. Bidding in the humane society's "Annual Online Auction" kicked off Monday, June 20, and will run through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. The humane society says the online auction will include something for...
NEWBURGH, IN
State invests in future, Modernization of Indiana Manufacturing Operations through next round of Readiness Grants

INDIANA – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced the sixth round of awards totaling nearly $4 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to 43 Indiana businesses, supporting a projected $46.1 million in technology-enabled capital investment across Indiana. “Manufacturing is in Indiana’s DNA—we build things,”...
INDIANA STATE
More Northwest Indiana residents looking for work

Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's May unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 3.9 percent the month before. Porter County's rate stayed just above the state average, going from 2.3 percent in April to 2.7 in May.
Fresh produce given away Sunday in Evansville

All Saints Parish held a produce giveaway Sunday afternoon. Over 70 people showed up to grab a bag filled with fresh produce handed out by Seton Harvest. This is their 4th year hosting the giveaway. Each year from June through October, Seton Harvest and All Saints Parish gather to give...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Coffee with a Cop stops at the Lincoln Avenue location Tuesday, June 21

Coffee with a Cop allows residents the chance to speak directly with members of several law enforcement agencies including the Evansville Police Department. EPD's 'Coffee with a Cop' stops at Donut Bank on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a Cop is a monthly event that allows citizens to speak with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-State Food Bank making a desperate call for volunteers

The Tri-State Food Banks is putting a call out for more volunteers to help families in need this summer. The organization is looking for more hands this Saturday, to help fill senior meal boxes. They say, their center is air conditioned for those who need to cool off while volunteering.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
INDIANA STATE
Stretch of Claremont Avenue closed on Evansville's west side

City officials are advising drivers of a lengthy road closure on the west side of Evansville, Indiana. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says that on June 20, drivers should be aware of a road closure on Claremont Avenue. The closure spans the stretch of Claremont Avenue from Tekoppel Avenue to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boonville restaurant closing permanently

The owners of a restaurant in Boonville, Indiana, say they're closing up shop for good. The news was shared in a social media post on Monday from Double D's Restaurant & Catering, which is located on East Main Street in Boonville. "We are very sad to announce that we have...
BOONVILLE, IN
7 Hidden Indiana Beaches worth finding this Summer

Indiana may be firmly entrenched in the Midwest, but you’ll still find some seriously gorgeous beaches here. From Lake Michigan in the north to rivers in the south, these scenic waters provide the perfect balance of sun and shade for a relaxing summer afternoon.
Tri-State school district to host back to school event

Henderson County Schools are getting ready to host Redifest next month. The event is happening July 26th at the HCS Archery Building. Families can stop by and grab basic school supplies. They can also complete online registration during the event and complete the school lunch program papers. Families who attend...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Striping efforts begin on several western Kentucky routes

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are advising drivers of striping efforts beginning Monday. KYTC says crews will be out doing laying fresh yellow stripes on different routes in counties including Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Daviess. KYTC says that in total, there are just under 600 miles of yellow...
KENTUCKY STATE
Public asked to help identify suspect in Jasper vehicle break-ins

Police in Jasper, Indiana, are looking for a suspect in a string of overnight vehicle break-ins. The Jasper Police Department says the person shown in the photos seen here possible entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the overnight hours of Sunday. Police say it happened in the area of West 5th...
Juneteenth community block party shines light on the holiday

Juneteenth is a federal holiday held on June 19, it's a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. "It means freedom, it means unity celebrating the anguish that our ancestors had to face," said Mia Brown, a committee member at the Juneteenth Community Block Party. "We're just trying to celebrate unity and give back to our community."
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: Indiana woman arrested for allegedly hitting state trooper, officer before leaving the scene

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a state trooper and an officer before leaving the scene, according to the Indiana State Police. The ISP in a news release said that a state trooper is in the hospital in serious condition and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has minor injuries after they were involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver.
Update on Indiana gas prices and gas tax

An update on gas prices in Indiana and Gov. Holcomb's stance on eliminating the gas tax. Local Hoosier speaks after remains of her missing …. IMPD searching for stolen car, may have child inside. Anderson community leaders take action after weekend …. IMPD credits community cooperation in 2022 homicides …
INDIANA STATE
Southern Indiana father counts his blessings this Father's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A phone call changed a life. When Marcus Edwards answered the phone last September, the match he had been waiting for had finally come. "I just broke down and cried," Edwards said. After living for the past three years with failing kidneys, the husband and father...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana’s gas tax to climb in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
INDIANA STATE

