Charges Pending In Amish Buggy Hit-And-Run Crash

Jamestown Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Monday after responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Forest and Newland Avenue that involved a man possessing a handgun. Police received several calls about the incident shortly before 11:30 am and were able to locate Kevaun Green, who allegedly had a loaded pistol in his possession. Green has been charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and obstructing governmental administration. The incident was also captured on a police traffic cam that was used in the investigation. Green was sent to the city jail to await arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO