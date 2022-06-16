ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Charges Pending In Amish Buggy Hit-And-Run Crash

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPOLI – Charges are pending against the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish Buggy in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened last Wednesday on Pigeon...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

wnynewsnow.com

Woman Charged With Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs Following Pursuit

JAMESTOWN – A 45-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing police in Jamestown while driving under the influence of drugs. Jamestown Police observed a grey sedan on Jones and Gifford Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday cross over the double-yellow line, almost striking another vehicle. Officers...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Resident Allegedly Caught Red Handed Following Weekend Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 20-year-old Jamestown resident was allegedly caught red handed with several liquor bottles stolen from a westside business over the weekend. The Jamestown Police Department, along with Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the reported burglary in progress just after midnight on Sunday. Following an investigation,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Wellsville Woman Arrested in Vehicle Incident

A Wellsville woman was arrested in Olean after a vehicle incident this morning. New York State Police charged 60-year-old Bonnie J. Letterman with unauthorized use of a vehicle after an incident in Wellsville reported on June 15. Letterman was issued an appearance ticket is scheduled to appear in court at...
WELLSVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

BPD commissioner expresses frustration after suspect allegedly jumps on patrol car, fires at officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo police commissioner is expressing frustration over the trend in recent crimes, saying it's something he has never experienced in his career. Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a news conference on Sunday to address an incident in which police say a suspect jumped onto a patrol car and fired at officers after he allegedly shot and killed another man.
BUFFALO, NY
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

Lackawanna police investigate early morning homicide

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning on Olcott Street. This is the first homicide to take place in the city in the past couple of years, according to police. Lackawanna Police say that 34-year-old Andre E. Jones was shot while...
LACKAWANNA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

21-year-old man faces felony weapon possession charge

Jamestown Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Monday after responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Forest and Newland Avenue that involved a man possessing a handgun. Police received several calls about the incident shortly before 11:30 am and were able to locate Kevaun Green, who allegedly had a loaded pistol in his possession. Green has been charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and obstructing governmental administration. The incident was also captured on a police traffic cam that was used in the investigation. Green was sent to the city jail to await arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Gerry Woman Arrested After Silver Creek Car Overdose

A Gerry woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Silver Creek on Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Amanda S. Sendall with Criminal Possession Of A Weapon and 3 Counts of Criminal Possession Of A Controlled Substance. The charges stem from the report...
GERRY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested After Car Chase

An Olean man was arrested after a car chase on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Dillan M. Leavitt with multiple traffic violations after an attempted vehicle stop in Hinsdale that led into a pursuit that ended in Olean. Leavitt was issued an appearance ticket...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Arrested on Warrant

A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Elsie I Redeye on an active arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Cold Spring Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court...
SALAMANCA, NY
News 8 WROC

Bicyclist dead, two others injured after Buffalo car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead and two others injured after a car crashed into the three bicyclists in Buffalo Friday night. A woman driving a Chrysler sedan was headed west on South Park Avenue and hit a female bicyclist adjacent to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino just before 9 p.m., according to […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
WETM 18 News

Erie Police raid uncovers 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, cash, guns

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department is announcing a recent drug bust from search warrants. The EPD found pounds of suspected fentanyl, thousands in cash and two firearms. On April 20, the Erie Police Drug/Vice unit served the warrants on 1055 Rankine Ave and 2020 A3 E. 10th St. In the searches, the police found […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

wesb.com

Two Olean Men Arrested in Drug Traffic Stop

Two Olean men were arrested on drug charges after a Salamanca traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old David J. Nickola and 48-year-old Fred C. Galbreath II with fourth and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance. Nickola was also charged with aggravated...
OLEAN, NY

