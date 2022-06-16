ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauro Icardi could make shock Wolves transfer as PSG ‘ask Jorge Mendes for help in brokering deal’

By Anthony Chapman
 4 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have reportedly asked Jorge Mendes to orchestrate a transfer for Mauro Icardi to Wolves.

Corriere dello Sport claims PSG are desperate to offload struggling striker Icardi this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ty6Gl_0gCkqnlU00
PSG hope Jorge Mendes can facilitate a move for Mauro Icardi to Wolves Credit: Getty

The former Inter Milan captain netted just five goals in all competitions last season.

And PSG want to replace Icardi with Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca, who scored 16 times in Serie A.

It’s reckoned there aren’t many takers for Icardi.

So PSG have asked his representative Mendes to try and facilitate a move to Wolves.

The Portuguese super agent has close links with the Midlands side.

And he has helped deliver on a number of signings, most notably Ruben Neves from Porto while Wolves were in the Championship.

PSG reckon Mendes is their best shot at getting rid of Icardi.

But it remains to be seen whether Wolves want the Argentine striker at Molineux.

Icardi was considered one of the world’s best during his time at Inter.

The 29-year-old scored 124 goals in 219 games before joining PSG in 2020.

And despite starting well in the French capital, Icardi has gradually become no more than a bit-part player.

Bruno Lage has no plans to replace Raul Jimenez this summer.

But Icardi could be seen as a filler for youngster Fabio Silva, who is in dire need of regular minutes.

His wages are sure to be an issue though, with Icardi currently pocketing £160,000-a-week at PSG.

And with his agent Wanda Nara - who is also his wife - known for her tough negotiating skills, Icardi could well end up staying put in Paris.

