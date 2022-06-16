ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giddings, TX

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDING COMING TO GIDDINGS FOR “FURY ON THE 3RD”

By Doug Brown
kwhi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional Bull Riding is coming back to the Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Covered Arena in Giddings for “Fury on the 3rd.”. The championship bull riding competition is open to the world and...

kwhi.com

kwhi.com

SEALYBRATION 2022 COMING IN JULY

Sealybration 2022 is coming to the B&PW Park in Sealy on Friday, July 8, thru Sunday, July 10. On Friday, July 8, the gates will open at 5pm with the Specialty Booths opening at 6pm. The carnival runs from 6-11pm. There is also going to be a bean bag tournament,...
SEALY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS COMPETING THIS WEEK AT NATIONAL THEATRE COMPETITION

Brenham High School thespians are in Bloomington, Indiana this week for the International Thespian Festival. The students qualified for nationals after competing at the Texas Thespian Festival in November and earning a superior rating. They are meeting at Indiana University for the first in-person International Thespian Festival in two years.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LITTLE LEAGUE UPDATE 6/20/22

LA GRANGE BEAT HEMPSTEAD VIA FORFEIT (HEMPSTEAD HAD TO WITHDRAW DUE TO CO-VID) 7PM WASHINGTON COUNTY VS. COLUMBUS (6:45PM PREGAME ON KWHI) (WASHINGTON COUNTY CLINCHES THE CHAMPIONSHIP WITH A WIN. IF COLUMBUS WINS, THEY WILL PLAY ONE MORE GAME TUESDAY AT 7PM) MAJOR BASEBALL IN BELLVILLE. FRIDAY. TWIN CITIES 17...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

DIAMOND NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Diamond as its Pet of the Week. Diamond is a spayed pit bull terrier mix about eight months old. Brenham Animal Services says Diamond is mild-mannered and a tad wary of new things, but her hesitation disappears once the toys and treats come out.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

MORAN WINS CHAMPIONSHIP AT STATE 4-H COMPETITION

Madison Moran took home her second State Championship at the Texas 4-H Roundup State 4-H Food Show at Texas A&M. After winning last year in the Healthy Desserts Category, Moran, who is member of the Washington County 4-H, won first place this year in the Side Dish Category. She qualified...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS CITY OF BRENHAM ‘MOVIES IN THE PARK’

The City of Brenham’s annual summer movie series will be this week’s topic of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Community Services Specialist Crystal Locke will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the “Movies in the Park” series, which continues this Friday with the showing of “Encanto” at Hohlt Park.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

KENNEY FOURTH OF JULY BBQ CELEBRATION

The Kenney Agricultural Hall invites the public to attend their 4th of July BBQ Celebration. They will be serving beef, pork, and mutton available either by dining in or getting plates to go starting at 11am and going until 1pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, while children six and under...
KENNEY, TX
kwhi.com

CARMINE VFD FRIED CHICKEN FUNDRAISER IN JULY

The Carmine Volunteer Fire Department is going to be hosting their annual fundraiser next month. The fundraiser will be held at the Carmine Hall on Sunday, July 17. They are hosting a Fried Chicken Dinner drive thru from 10:30am-1pm, or until they are sold out. The meals are to-go only.
CARMINE, TX
#Bull Riding#Bull Fighting#Fury#Rodeo Clown#The Lee County Sheriff#Posse Covered Arena#Ultimate Bullfighters
kwhi.com

REDUCED HOURS AT THE SPLASH PAD

The City of Brenham has announced plans to reduce hours at the Splashpad due to the Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville. The new hours are Monday thru Friday from 10am-1pm, and Saturday thru Sunday from 10am–4pm. Lack of rainfall led to the Brazos River Authority placing Lake...
BRENHAM, TX
Sports
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

JUNETEENTH CLOSINGS FOR MONDAY

The City of Brenham has announced closings for this coming Monday in celebration of the Juneteenth Holiday. Brenham City Hall, Municipal Court, Pet Adoption & Animal Services, and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed. The Brenham and Washington County Visitor Center will be open from 10am-3pm...
BRENHAM, TX
NBC News

Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid

Sweltering temperatures across Texas have led to skyrocketing energy demand and now, some providers are struggling. In Austin, temperatures have reached 100 degrees for eight days straight and Houston and San Antonio are having one of their hottest Junes on record. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives a closer look at the residents and energy suppliers dealing with these record high temperatures.June 14, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

The biggest Buc-ee's ever: 75,000 square foot store coming to Texas

HOUSTON — Buc-ee's is ensuring the phrase "everything's bigger in Texas" still rings true. The company, known for its clean bathrooms and abundant convenience store snacks, announced Wednesday it would be building its biggest location ever in Luling, east of San Antonio and about two hours outside of Houston.

