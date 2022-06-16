ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How researchers are using old phones to screen for Alzheimer’s

By Matt Morales
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about health and tech, usually the conversation is around newer devices like wearables. But newer isn’t always better, especially for one group of researchers using an old Pixel 4 to screen for...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Researchers say Hermit, a powerful mobile spyware, is used by governments

The spyware, which Lookout is naming Hermit, was first detected in Kazakhstan in April, just months after the Kazakh government violently suppressed protests against government policies. Lookout said a Kazakh government entity was likely behind the most recent campaign. The spyware has also been deployed in the northeastern Kurdish region of Syria and by Italian authorities as part of an anti-corruption investigation.
CELL PHONES
Healthline

Can Certain Nutrient Deficiencies Cause Brain Fog?

“Brain fog” is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that can affect your ability to think clearly (. finding it difficult to put your thoughts into words. In some cases, brain fog may interfere with your performance at work or school and can make it more difficult to complete tasks.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

7 ways to make using a smartphone easier for elderly users

There are a variety of ways to make smartphone use easier for an elderly person. Some easy tweaks include increasing text size, enlarging the keyboard, and configuring the lock screen. Here are seven ways to optimize iPhones and Androids for elderly users. Not everyone is comfortable with technology, and whether...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Health#The Digihealth Lab#Pixel 4
WebMD

Coming to Terms With My Diagnosis of Schizophrenia

When I was diagnosed as a person living with schizophrenia, I had a very difficult time coming to terms with my disorder. It was not an easy pill to swallow, and for many years I struggled to find my way in the world and who I was as a person.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edit them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Experimental brain test on Canadian girl with autism stuns researchers trying to prevent severe self-harm

The preliminary results of an experiment on a Canadian girl diagnosed with a rare form of autism spectrum disorder has stunned researchers after they were able to send electrical signals deep into her brain and stop the 9-year-old from inflicting herself with severe self-harm.Ellie Tomjanovic lives in the southern Ontario city of Barrie, lying just about 100km away from the SickKids hospital in Toronto where she received the experimental treatment of deep-brain stimulations (DBS) in December 2020 for her self-injurious behaviour.Ellie, who was diagnosed with the rare genetic neurological disorder called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome when she was a child, had...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Atlantic

A Frog So Small, It Could Not Frog

The leap of a frog is a quintessential evolutionary feat. The critter’s girthy gams thrust from behind to springboard the body up and out; a pair of acrobatic arms stretch forward to seamlessly break the fall. The landing is “very precise, very controlled,” says Richard Essner, a biologist at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. One might expect that any frog worth its salt should be able to stick it. “And most frogs,” says Marcio Pie, a biologist at Edge Hill University, in the United Kingdom, “do.”
WILDLIFE
Android Authority

How to turn off 5G on the iPhone 13

One toggle in the settings will fix it. 5G is the next greatest upgrade to mobile phone networks but it hasn’t rolled out worldwide yet. In fact, unless you live in a major city in the US or Europe, you likely don’t have it. Even if you do have it, you may decide, for reasons of your own, to forget 5G and settle for 4G at the moment. If so, how do you turn off 5G on the iPhone 13? Glad you asked.
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

Five fascinating inventions to make your home more sustainable

Renewable energy is growing more popular by the day. In the United States, the use of renewable energy grew by 90 percent in the last 20 years, with renewables making up nearly 20 percent of utility-scale U.S. electricity generation in 2020. According to the International Energy Agency, clean energy could account for about 95 percent of the increase in global power capacity between now and 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mashed

The Reason Garlic Was Called 'Russian Penicillin' In WWII

Acrid when raw and mellow when sautéed, roasted, or confit, the ubiquitous garlic is one of the most immediately recognizable flavors, as well as an incredibly healthful ingredient. It pops up in a seemingly endless array of recipes and preparations, lending its iconic, palatable flavor to a slew of dishes. Rarely it is celebrated on its own volition, though; it often plays a supporting role, except for in dishes like a roasted chicken with multiple heads of garlic, garlic confit oil, or the ol' standby, garlic bread. Beyond its delicious flavor profile, though, do you know just how healthy garlic really is?
RECIPES
Android Authority

How to show the battery percentage on the iPhone 13

A swipe, a widget, or Siri.... As the iOS mobile operating system has evolved, so have the various ways of viewing information on those devices. One such example is the battery percentage, which used to be seen on the screen at all times. But now, when you want to view that stat, you need to use one of three methods. This article will outline those three ways to show the battery percentage on the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

A hybrid optimization with ensemble learning to ensure VANET network stability based on performance analysis

High vehicle mobility, changing vehicle density and dynamic inter-vehicle spacing are all important issues in the VANET environment. As a result, a better routing protocol improves VANET overall performance by permitting frequent service availability. Therefore, an ensemble-based machine-learning technique is used to forecast VANET mobility. Effective routing based on a hybrid metaheuristic algorithm combined with Ensemble Learning yields significantly improved results. Based on information collected from the Road Side Unit (RSU) or the Base Station, a hybrid metaheuristic (Seagull optimization and Artificial Fish Swarm Optimization) method is used to estimate (BS). The suggested approach incorporates an ensemble machine learning and hybrid metaheuristic method to reduce the latency. The current model's execution is calculated using a variety of Machine Learning techniques, including SVM, Nave Bayes, ANN, and Decision Tree. As a result, the performance of machine learning algorithms may be studied and used to achieve the best results. Comparative analysis between the proposed method (HFSA-VANET) and (CRSM-VANET was done on different performance parameters like throughput, delay, drop, network lifetime, and energy consumption to assess system performance on two factors Speed and Nodes. The HFSA-VANET method shows an overall drop in the delay of 33% and a decrease in the energy consumption of 81% and an increase of 8% in the throughput as compared with the CRSM-VANET method at 80 node. The proposed method that is HFSA-VANET has been implemented in the MATLAB and NS2 environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

When texts suddenly stop: Why people ghost on social media

Check your phone. Are there any unanswered texts, snaps or direct messages that you're ignoring? Should you reply? Or should you ghost the person who sent them?. Ghosting happens when someone cuts off all online communication with someone else, and without an explanation. Instead, like a ghost, they just vanish. The phenomenon is common on social media and dating sites, but with the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic—forcing more people together online—it happens now more than ever.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to Fix iPhone WiFi when it is not working

If your iPhone WiFi is not working we have some handy tips in this guide which should help you work out what the issue is and why your device may not be connecting to the WiFi. There are a number of things that could be causing your iPhone to not...
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Apple's $5 Billion Office Complex Offers an Important Lesson About Employee Well-Being

You don't need to spend a fortune to increase your employees' happiness. Apple's $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park, is a space-age wonderplex designed by Steve Jobs to serve as a vehicle for innovation. Beyond its out-of-this-world splendor are seemingly small details that make some of the biggest differences in the lives of those who spend their days there--increasing workplace satisfaction, general well-being and overall happiness.
BUSINESS
The Verge

More than one person can now use Google TV

One of the big features that shipped with the Chromecast with Google TV in late-2020 was its namesake Google TV software and dashboard. Google’s latest attempt at putting its services in front of your eyeballs while watching TV was a launcher that put personalization and smart recommendations at the forefront, as long as you’re a one-person household, of course. Google TV only supported one user profile, and after later adding kid profiles so you don’t have to subject yourself to endless Baby Shark-adjacent recommendations, Google promised to support more profiles. After some long delays and a slow rollout, that feature is finally here.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Lock Notes on iPhone With a Password

Are you already using a passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID to lock your iPhone? You can also use these familiar methods to lock individual notes on your iPhone, so that no one can see the contents unless they have your password. This gives you more privacy in the Apple Notes app.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy