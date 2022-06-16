ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Arraignment set in Limestone County murder trial

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An arraignment has been set for a Limestone County man facing a capital murder charge, according to court documents.

Travis Lee Stanley was charged in the 2020 shooting death of Joey Sutton . Online court records show the arraignment has been scheduled for August 12, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.

In May of 2020, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived in the area of Mill Valley Drive. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Sutton dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the driveway of a nearby home.

Information from the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office indicated that an argument broke out between Stanley and Sutton, leading to the shooting.

The LCSO explained that Sutton left his house and walked to Stanley’s house and an argument began. The sheriff’s office said at the time that Stanley assaulted Sutton, who defended himself.

Shortly after that, Stanley allegedly shot Sutton in front of his young son.

Stanley was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail without bond.

In April, a Limestone County Judge recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanly in favor of the family of Sutton , according to online court documents.

Court records also show the State will have to reveal whether or not they intend to seek the death penalty in the case at the upcoming arraignment.

