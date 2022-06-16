ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak service to begin in Burlington on July 29

Burlington, VT – The Vermont Agency of Transportation has set the date for the start of expanded rail service of Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express.

Service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury will start Friday, July 29.

The extended service will depart Burlington daily at 10:10 a.m. and arrive at Penn Station in New York City at 5:45 p.m. The Ethan Allen Express northbound service will leave Penn Station at 2:21 p.m. daily and arrive in Burlington at 9:55 p.m.

Fares will start at $75.

The expanded service marks the return of passenger rail service to Burlington for the first time since 1953. Currently, the Ethan Allen Express service ends in Rutland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022Wd0_0gCkpr5N00
Rail service from Burlington to New York City is set to begin Friday, July 29. Courtesy: VT Agency of Transportation

“Providing this new service along the western corridor wouldn’t have happened without the partnership between the Agency of Transportation, the General Assembly, Vermont’s
Congressional delegation, and the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the willingness
of communities along the way,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “This new service will benefit
Vermonters in countless ways, all while helping to grow our economy.”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said, “very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time for dinner. This long-desired service will give a boost to our economic recovery at a critical time, and give travelers a new, lower-carbon connection to New York and the rest of the Amtrak system.”

An event to celebrate the start of service is planned on the morning of July 29.

