Houston, TX

Will feel like 103° today in Houston

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) We’re on day 21 in a row with temperatures above...

cw39.com

More
cw39.com

Dangerous heat spreads north, Minneapolis hotter than Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An expansive heat wave is impacting the Central U.S., stretching from Mexico to Canada. Parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are under an excessive heat warning. Minneapolis, for example, could see a high of 100 with feels-like temperatures around 105. While Texas is void...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Memorial Park Running Forecast | Heat safety & Air Quality

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston has finally joined the 100-degree club for the first time this year! Both the Hobby and Bush airport recorded 100 degrees for a high temperature yesterday. Today will be very similar as highs are expected to soar to near 100 degrees by the afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

5 DIY ways to keep your home cooler this summer

HOUSTON (CW39) The simplest way air duct cleaning improves your cost is by clearing away airway blockages. Clogged air ducts cut your central air conditioner’s power efficiency. Clean ducts mean your system does not have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfy temperature, and less energy is required.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

5 Steps to clean air duct and keep summer bills down

HOUSTON (CW39) Summer is officially here so it’s time to do what you can to keep cooling costs down, like cleaning your air ducts. We have already seen heat indexes above 100° in Houston. So cranking up the air conditioner and central air system means more demand on energy and your wallet, unless you take action to cut costs.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Kelsie Sinnett, 25, Katy, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- 25-year-old Kelsie Sinnett, a resident of Katy, Texas, travelled to Miami, Florida to accompany a friend. Kelsie was last seen at the hotel’s pool near the 3400 block of NW Le Jeune Rd. It is believed Kelsie may have left for the beach with a group she had met at the pool. Kelsie has short, white hair (not pink, as in the picture). Kelsie has tattoos of a dragonfly on her right arm, a lion on her leg, and an owl on her ankle. Kelsie was wearing either a black shirt and pajama pants or a yellow dress at the time of her disappearance.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Day one of Juneteenth celebration at Emancipation Park joyous despite the heat

HOUSTON — This weekend's two-day Juneteenth celebration in Houston's Emancipation Park kicked off Saturday with music and memories of those honored on this historic day. Thousands of people braved the afternoon heat to enjoy the festivities. There were high-powered misting fans to keep the crowd cool and many people brought umbrellas for shade. There were also cooling buses and tents available throughout the park.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston Baptist University basketball player shot and killed in Harlem

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Darius Lee, a basketball player for Houston Baptist University, was shot and killed in his hometown of Harlem, New York early Monday morning, the university announced. HBU said that Lee, 21, was on track to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in December and was named the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tookie’s serves the best burger in Texas, Reader’s Digest says

HOUSTON (CW39) — When you think of Texas, your mind can’t help but go to barbecue, but Reader’s Digest encourages foodies to head just outside of Houston for one of the country’s finest burgers. According to the publication, Tookie’s Hamburgers & More serves the best burger...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cw39.com

$5,000 reward to find hit-and-run driver in east Houston

Police and Crime Stoppers of Houston are asking the public to help them identify who was driving a suspected vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run accident a couple of months ago. Houston police said that on Tuesday, April 26 around 6:35 p.m., a victim was struck by a vehicle in the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Firefighters called to fight blaze at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at an apartment complex in the Westchase area of west Houston with one possible injury. At 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Houston Fire Department said that they are engaged in a fire at the Woodtrail Apartments at 9900 Richmond Avenue.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot near store in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store in southeast Houston has left one man dead. Police were called to the store at the 12000 block of Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

LIST: Juneteenth events in Houston

There will be plenty of ways to learn about and celebrate Juneteenth this weekend throughout the Houston area. June 19 marks 157 years since the emancipation of slaves in Texas and the United States. U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger read General Orders No. 3 on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, giving the holiday even greater meaning for the Houston region.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man accused of groping lifeguard at Houston water park

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is facing indecent assault charges for groping a female lifeguard at a local water park, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kenneth Kirkpatrick, 59, was arrested Friday at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on North Freeway following the assault accusation. He was booked into the...
HOUSTON, TX

