Mobile home pulled over by Virginia State Troopers after house gets stuck in street, hits overpass

By Jakob Cordes, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Virginia State Troopers made an unusual traffic stop on I-95 Tuesday evening, pulling over an entire mobile home as it made its way out of Richmond.

The house was first spotted on Broad Street in Richmond, where it was attempting to merge onto I-95, but evidently became stuck in the intersection, blocking several lanes of traffic. A branch stuck in the roofing material, as well.

Photos shared with WRIC show the house becoming temporarily stuck on a street in Richmond. (Photo: Kerri O’Brien)

A short while later, VDOT traffic cameras caught the house heading north on I-95. Unfortunately, a portion of the mobile home’s plastic wrapping had come undone, and it was visibly dragging behind the rest of the structure.

The mobile home was eventually pulled over by state troopers.

    House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)
    House pulled over on I-95 in Richmond (VDOT)

Virginia State Police said the mobile home was over-height, and had actually hit an overpass just after 8 p.m. There were no signs of damage to the bridge.

The 64-year-old driver from Coats, North Carolina, was not injured and will be charged with an over-height vehicle violation.

The incident also caused brief traffic delays on I-95 near exit 78.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

