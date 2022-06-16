Another strong rehab start for Civale

East Windsor's Aaron Civale went 6 1/3 strong innings as Cleveland defeated Detroit Friday. Associated Press

Aaron Civale is close to returning to the Cleveland Guardians.

The East Windsor native pitched well in his second rehab start with the Columbus Clippers Wednesday in Ohio. He went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and two hits and a walk while striking out seven on 76 pitches in Columbus' 4-3 victory over St. Paul.

Civale went on the Guardians injured list May 25 retroactive to May 22 with a sore left glute. He was 2-3 with a 7.84 ERA with Cleveland before getting hurt May 20 while covering first base.

Guardians manager Terry Francona said he expects Civale to rejoin the big league team next Tuesday in Minnesota.