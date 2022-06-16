ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Credit Union honors long-time board member: Seacoast business news

By Portsmouth Herald
Northeast Credit Union long-time board member honored with U.S. flag retirement box

PORTSMOUTH – Northeast Credit Union celebrated long-term board member Victor “Vic” Collinino’s 35 years of service with the dedication of a United States Flag Retirement Box at its Portsmouth New Hampshire Headquarters on Borthwick Avenue.

Collinino served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1968 and is a Vietnam veteran. He spent his professional career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Northeast Credit Union’s place of founding.  As a thank you to Vic for his service to the Credit Union, and his service to our country, we are honored to offer this U.S. Flag Retirement Box to the entire community as a respectful place to drop off U.S. flags for proper retirement.

“In his 35 years on the Northeast Board, Vic has always been a voice for our members and the community. He has brought this same commitment and passion to his work on the board to help Northeast continue to grow,” shares Chris Parker, Northeast Credit Union President & CEO. “This flag retirement box is our small gesture of gratitude for both Vic’s commitment to community as well as his commitment to his country.”

Northeast Credit Union invites community members to honor our great Nation by properly disposing of American flags ready for retirement in this receptacle located at 100 Borthwick Avenue, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

John F. Habig named to Forbes Magazine’s list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

PORTSMOUTH — Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that John F. Habig, a Managing Director; Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Portsmouth N.H. Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2022 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, ranking No. 1 in New Hampshire.

Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience.  The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that John Habig is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Daniel Shutt, Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Portsmouth office. “To be named to this list recognizes John’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

