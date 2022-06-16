ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé announces first new solo album in 6 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ricky Garcia
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhyKA_0gCkmSkb00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — The Beyhive is buzzing because new music from Beyoncé is on the way.

Beyoncé announced the new project Thursday on social media, revealing its title — “Renaissance” — and release date of July 29. Her last solo album, “Lemonade,” was released six years ago.

The new project will include 16 tracks, according to its Apple Music listing. The announcements posted to social media further suggest the album might merely be “act i” in a series of other projects. Box sets were also made available for pre-order, along with the chance for fans to pre-save the album before its release.

Dolly Parton donates $1M to pediatric infectious disease research

Fans were tipped off last week that Beyoncé might be releasing new music after her social media profile pictures went blank. But she confirmed last year that she had been working on another album in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel a Renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told the outlet. ” Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

Following her last solo release in 2016, Beyoncé teamed up with husband Jay-Z in 2018 on a record titled “Everything Is Love.” The music star has also curated an album for Disney’s live-action reimagining of “The Lion King” and managed to stay in the spotlight as the new face of Tiffany & Co. while launching new drops through her fashion line, IVY PARK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
MyChamplainValley.com

Search continues for missing Windsor County man

Dozens of responders and a Vermont Army National Guard helicopter are focusing their efforts in Cavendish on Wednesday as they continue the search for a missing Springfield man with Alzheimer’s disease. Donald I. Gurney, 65, was reported missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Crews involved in the search for Gurney include the […]
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#6 Years#Tiffany Co#Lemonade#Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy