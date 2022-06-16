ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffet Returning to Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 28

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buffet will return to Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 28, 2022. The buffet has been suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions since summer 2020. Among the breakfast buffet options will be Brioche French Toast...

