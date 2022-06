A Columbia man is seriously injured when his moped is hit by a pickup truck in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jeremiah Adams, 47, was riding his moped on Highway 54 near Eugene Saturday night. The patrol says the driver behind Adams didn’t see him because of a hill crest and because the rear lighting on Adams’ moped wasn’t working. The truck hit the back of Adams’ moped, sending it off the road where Adama was ejected.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO