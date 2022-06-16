ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dr. Diandra: Pit road speeding from the driver (and engineer) perspective

By Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I explained how NASCAR monitors pit road speed and how their measurement method allows drivers to momentarily exceed pit road speed without incurring a speeding penalty. This week, let’s look at pit road speed from the driver’s — and the engineer’s —...

nascar.nbcsports.com

AOL Corp

Fox analyst and ex-NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in deadly car crash with pedestrian

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly vehicular crash with a pedestrian while exiting a Missouri highway. Bowyer, now an analyst for Fox Sports, was driving and allegedly struck a woman walking on the ramp identified as Mary Jane Simmons while near the Lake of the Ozarks. Per Lake Ozark police, Bowyer was not under the influence at the time of the crash and was the individual who called 911. Police believe Simmons may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.
CAMDENTON, MO
Alex Bowman
Tyler Reddick
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Plane Story

Most people don't exactly enjoy having to fly on commercial flights - especially when that trip involves a bunch of stops, delays and layovers. For NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. though, this week was particularly taxing. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Earnhardt called his week of flying "some wild s-t"...
MOTORSPORTS
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
#Speed Limits#Vehicles#Tires
Motorious

Monster Road Runner Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Mopar has become an instantly recognizable name in the automotive community for its ability to consistently produce cars that dominate the drag strip. Everything from the beautifully crafted leaf springs, which were designed specifically to eliminate the need for a traction bar, to the high output Hemis that we know and love today. These cars have been used in everything however some of the more favorable settings include stock car racing, drag racing, and even pro-touring. It isn't uncommon to go to the drag strip and see a lineup of these muscle-bound Mopar monsters. However, it isn't every day that you get to experience the insane head trip that is this classic Road Runner, it's more than just a set of nice vehicle seat covers.
CARS
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Performance Sunday

Danica Patrick was a part of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage this weekend. Formula 1 was in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the grand prix, while Carlos Sainz finished in second place and Lewis Hamilton took third. Fans were impressed...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Trucks: For Sale

6 NASCAR Camping World Trucks have been listed for sale. Tim Viens is the co-owner of G2G Racing (Glory to God Racing). The Mooresville, North Carolina team competes in the NASCAR Truck Series. The team fields two entries, part-time. They have entered using the No. 46 and No. 47. 2022...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

NASCAR: How to Watch Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to action Sunday evening for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. As the motorsport’s drivers had the chance to rest this past week, they’ll be fired up and ready to get back to work on Sunday in Music City. With a custom guitar serving as the trophy for the winner, NASCAR’s top racers will be battling from start to finish to try and take it home.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Todd Gilliland capitalizes on late restart to win NASCAR Truck Series race at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville Raceway's half-mile dirt oval. Racing for father David Gilliland in his lone Truck start of the season, Gilliland won for the third time in the series. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2022: A tough rules break leaves Justin Thomas fuming

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The U.S. Open has never been synonymous with kindness, at least when it goes to the competition. Bad breaks and worse bounces are expected; it’s part of the tournament’s DNA. Even against that backdrop, Justin Thomas came out on the business end of some tough love Saturday afternoon.
GOLF
Racing News

Charlotte Qualifying Order: May 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the famed Coca-Cola 600 at the 1.5-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s NASCAR longest race. View the Charlotte qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Castroneves joins field for SRX opener

The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
PENSACOLA, FL

