Dr. Diandra: Pit road speeding from the driver (and engineer) perspective

The Camping World SRX Series has announced that four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves has joined the field for tonight’s kickoff race for the series’ second season at the half-mile Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. Castroneves’ entry brings the field to 13, alongside 2021 series champion and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart, IndyCar veterans Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Marco Andretti, NASCAR veterans Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Bill Elliott, Trans Am’s Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard, who will drive the “ringer” entry reserved for local aces at each SRX event. Pollard earned his place by taking the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8-9 at Five Flags Speedway.
