ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ranking Ten Biggest Celebrities That Attended Hawks Games

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ng1Mu_0gCkiEmV00

The Hawks hosted A-list celebrities which included musicians, actors, and athletes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The debate over the rap and hip-hop capital of the world was settled a long time ago. No city can compete with the talent that comes out of Atlanta, Georgia. Thanks to the level of star power in the city and the Hawks organization remaining #TrueToAtlanta, no fanbase has more celebrities who regularly attend games. It wasn't easy, but let's rank the ten biggest stars to attend Hawks games during the 2021-22 season.

10. Antonio Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MIFs_0gCkiEmV00
NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown turned heads at a Hawks game this season.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

On March 11, NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown sat courtside during the game between the Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Trae Young led the Hawks to a 112-106 victory with 27 points and 11 assists. It was another spectacular performance by the All-NBA point guard, but it was hard not to stare at the iced-out jewelry on Brown's wrists. Also, it's hard to ignore the Yeezy's on feet with the Macho Man Randy Savage shades somewhat concealing his identity.

9. Takeoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G52fW_0gCkiEmV00
Takeoff performed at halftime of a Hawks game this season.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that the Hawks and Migos are tight. Over the years, the artists have performed several times as a group and as individuals. On April 2, Takeoff performed at halftime with Rich the Kid. It is far from the first time Takeoff has performed at a Hawks game, and hopefully far from the last time too.

8. Offset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3g8F_0gCkiEmV00
Offset attended a game with his wife, Cardi B, this season.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The bond between the Hawks and the rap trio Migos is unbreakable. Offset made waves by attending the Hawks game against the Chicago Bulls on December 27 with his wife Cardi B. Sure, the shorthanded Hawks lost the game 130-118, but it was still an exciting night. It was Trae Young's first game back out of the NBA Health & Safety Protocols, and Cam Reddish dropped 33 points.

7. Chris Tucker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T48jP_0gCkiEmV00
Chris Tucker remains a loyal Hawks fan.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It's impossible to look at Chris Tucker and not laugh. At 50 years old, the actor and comedian is a bonafide comedic legend. It's cool to see Atlanta native regularly cheer on the Hawks in person - especially for big games.

6. Usher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsSX2_0gCkiEmV00
Usher still reps Atlanta.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Much like myself, Usher grew up in Chattanooga but reps Atlanta. However, he has been slightly more successful in his career. The R&B singer has won eight Grammys and sold 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Usher sat courtside on April 2 during the game between the Hawks and Brooklyn Nets. Not only did the Hawks win 122-115, but Trae Young dropped 36 points and 10 assists in the victory. If there is any sort of correlation between Usher attending Hawks games and monster Young performances, we need the music icon at every single game.

5. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDy03_0gCkiEmV00
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Davis have a long history with the Hawks.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

One of, if not the strongest, power couple in the game is Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis. They are goals for several reasons, including turning heads at Hawks games. Also, let us not forget when Gucci Mane proposed to Keyshia at a Hawks game in 2016. They got married the following year and haven't looked back since.

View the original article to see embedded media.

4. 2 Chainz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOlvU_0gCkiEmV00
2 Chainz name-dropped the Hawks in his newest album.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of Atlanta artists come through State Farm, but very few show as much love to the Hawks as 2 Chainz. Not only did he support Trae Young at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, but he rapped about sitting courtside during a game between the Hawks and Pistons on his new song "Million Dollars Worth of Game." The legendary rapper always remains "Truuuu" to Atlanta.

3. Quavo

Quavo is arguably the Hawks biggest superfan.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Migos' frontman Quavo is often considered the Hawks biggest superfan. When he's not performing at games, he is usually sitting courtside. Additionally, he is responsible for giving Trae Young his nickname, 'Ice Trae.'

The Hawks organization has reciprocated the love by creating an annual party in his honor - Quavo Night. As we documented on April 2, all the stars showed out to celebrate the birthday of the Grammy Award-winning rapper. Even better, Quavo hosted students from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta as his special guests for the game.

2. Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lycii_0gCkiEmV00
Cardi B is married to a Hawks fan, which makes her one of us.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It's a controversial choice, but our two biggest celebrities to attend Hawks games this season both come from New York City. Cardi B is one of the most influential rappers of all time, and her list of accolades is long enough to break this website. As we mentioned at the top, Cardi B sat courtside with her husband, Offset, for the Bulls game in December. Let's hope we can convince the rapper/songwriter/actress/businesswoman to become a Hawks fan.

1. Jay-Z

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S14Kp_0gCkiEmV00
Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at a Hawks Play-In Game.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It's no surprise that Mr. H to the Izzo, the Roc, HOV, Shawn Carter, is the biggest celebrity to attend a Hawks game this season. The billionaire has broke ceilings through every stage of his illustrious career. The superstar's appearance at the game on April 14 between the Hawks and Charlotte Hornets came as a complete surprise.

Luckily, the Hawks didn't let him down. They dismantled the Hornets 132-103 to win the first round of the Play-In tournament. If Jay-Z attends Hawks games and you're still disrespecting the team, "says a lot about you if you not feelin' us."

Honorable Mentions: Nelly, Rich the Kid, Swizz Beatz, and Richard LeCounte. Sound off on social media if you believe we left anyone off the list. Until then, stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Discusses Luka, Ben Simmons, & Knicks Fans

Interview: Ice Cube Discusses Trae Young, Atlanta, Friday

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Says He Regrets Rejecting The Lakers In 2007: "Phil Jackson Was Calling Me, Called Me 3 Times And I Didn't Call Him Back"

Grant Hill is one of the biggest what-if stories over the last 25 odd years in the NBA. A superstar in the making during his time with the Detroit Pistons, Hill was plagued by ankle injuries during the mid-2000s and he never quite fulfilled that early promise he showed, which had led to him being dubbed by fans as the next Michael Jordan.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

When Sheryl Swoopes Trash Talked Michael Jordan After Going 1-On-1: "He Was Tired, All Out Of Shape."

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was one of the best at what she did, but even she couldn't go toe-to-toe against Michael Jordan in his prime. Years ago, in a packed gym one random afternoon, ESPN film crews captured Swoopes playing a friendly game of 1-on-1 with MJ himself. And while she couldn't grab a win on the court, she did beam with excitement as she trash-talked Jordan after the match. Here;s the footage below, which has gone viral online:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Cardi B
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Nelly
Person
Keyshia
NBC Sports

Delle Donne scores 15 as Mystics beat Sun 71-63

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 71-63 on Sunday. Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 10 points for Washington (11-7). Delle Donne converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Hawks Games#Migos
FanSided

Are the Atlanta Falcons a fit for star receiver Antonio Brown?

The Atlanta Falcons are headed into the pre-season with a rookie in Drake London set to be their number one receiver and their second option to be Bryan Edwards. It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the team add at least one veteran option to help veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota and bring some stability to the receiver room.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
727
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy