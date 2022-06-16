East Texas man sentenced after pleading guilty to abusing his son’s corpse

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County man will serve five years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to abusing his son’s corpse.

67-year-old David McMichael was sentenced in the 202nd District Court earlier this week. A sentence of deferred adjudication probation means that the state jail felony would be wiped from his record if he holds up terms of his probation.

Included in those terms are 240 hours of community service, a maintenance of life skills and mental health services, court staff said.

Back in March, officers responded to a welfare check call at McMichael’s home in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street in New Boston. After making contact with McMichael , officers asked if he knew why police were at his home. He reportedly told officers it’s because he had a body in his kitchen.

The body was the skeletal remains of his son who died in May 2018.

“He seemed to be very accommodating, let them in, told them what was going on and they arrested him…” said Katie Jimenez with the New Boston Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.