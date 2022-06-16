ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

East Texas man sentenced after pleading guilty to abusing his son’s corpse

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gAvr_0gCkiAFb00

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County man will serve five years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to abusing his son’s corpse.

Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

67-year-old David McMichael was sentenced in the 202nd District Court earlier this week. A sentence of deferred adjudication probation means that the state jail felony would be wiped from his record if he holds up terms of his probation.

Included in those terms are 240 hours of community service, a maintenance of life skills and mental health services, court staff said.

Back in March, officers responded to a welfare check call at McMichael’s home in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street in New Boston. After making contact with McMichael , officers asked if he knew why police were at his home. He reportedly told officers it’s because he had a body in his kitchen.

Killer nurse attorney sentenced for soliciting prostitution during trial

The body was the skeletal remains of his son who died in May 2018.

“He seemed to be very accommodating, let them in, told them what was going on and they arrested him…” said Katie Jimenez with the New Boston Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard woman accused of theft, misapplying funds by a second county

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday night. Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair has been […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 dead after boat overturns on North Texas Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men have been found dead after a boat overturned on North Texas Lake Lavon Saturday night, according to Collin County authorities. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release saying that they responded to a boater in distress call after a storm caused the boat to overturn around 8:45 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
City
Athens, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man wanted for robbery of convenience store

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store on June 7. According to police, at about 2 p.m. on June 7, a man walked into a convenience store in the 200 block of West 38th Street wearing a ski […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

NACOGODCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man turned himself in Thursday morning in connection to a fatal hit-and-run from last week. 32-year-old William Rivas from Nacogdoches turned himself in at the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for the charge of accident involving personal injury or death. The charge’s punishment ranges from two to 20 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mcmichael
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 in custody after man found dead in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two suspects are in custody after a man was found dead in Hopkins County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to arrest the two suspects, officials said. The suspects were identified as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Prostitution#Violent Crime#The 202nd District Court#South Merrill Street#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas gas prices rise 7 cents compared to last week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The average price in Texas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.69, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That average is seven cents more than last week, and $1.93 more per gallon compared to last year. According to AAA Texas, the pace of pump price increases slowed […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy