ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Killer nurse attorney sentenced for soliciting prostitution during trial

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG7F4_0gCkh5xQ00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The lead defense attorney for William Davis, the serial killer former nurse with CHRISTUS who was convicted of murdering patients last year, was sentenced for trying to solicit a prostitute during the month-long trial on Thursday.

Lawyer for killer nurse pleads guilty to soliciting prostitution during trial

Phillip Hayes was sentenced to one year of deferred adjudicated probation. The sentence includes a $1,000 fine due in the next 30 days along with various court and prosecution costs. He will also have to perform 80 hours of community service and complete a life skills class.

Hayes requested the probation be transferred to Dallas County, which is where he lives. 7th District Judge Kerry Russell said Hayes would need to talk to the probation department, but he would have no problem approving it.

Hayes was arrested days after the high-profile trial of Davis concluded. While the charge is normally a state-jail felony, it was prosecuted as a Class A Misdemeanor.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office recused itself from prosecuting the case due to their close work with Hayes during the Davis trial. The case was handled by Billy Byrd, the district attorney for Upshur County.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News at the time, an undercover deputy for the Smith County’s Sheriff’s Office posing as a prostitute made contact with Hayes in a text message.

The warrant said the sheriff’s office “posted advertisements on a website commonly used for human trafficking and prostitution.”

Hayes began to text the undercover officer on Oct. 5 between 3:13 p.m. and 5:59 p.m. This was the sixth day of testimony for the prosecution .

Detectives identified Hayes by searching his telephone number through law enforcement databases.

The warrant stated Hayes texted the officer to meet at a predetermined location at 6 p.m. and agreed to pay $110. The document did not specify where he asked to meet.

Deputies took Hayes into custody and took him away for an interview. The department decided since Hayes was in the middle of the trial, an arrest warrant would be issued at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard woman accused of theft, misapplying funds by a second county

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May, was arrested again on Friday night. Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges in addition to her current charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair has been […]
BULLARD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities: Man arrested after ‘seeking safety’ from law enforcement for not paying drug supplier

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly confessing to authorities that he had a large amount of drugs in his car. 32-year-old Pedro Serrano was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Authorities said Serrano came to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office claiming […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man sentenced to life for father’s murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a 2019 shooting that killed his father. 39-year-old Tony Chase shot his father, 51-year-old Edward Blaylock, at his home in January 2019. The two had gotten into an argument, which escalated to Chase shooting Blaylock seven times. Chase claimed his […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Byrd
KETK / FOX51 News

23-year-old charged with murder in 2021 Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a February 2021 murder in Longview. Demetrius Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday and charged with murder. In February of 2021 around 12:31 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Police searching for person caught on camera trespassing

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The White Oak Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man that allegedly trespassed and may have attempted to burglarize an RV late Thursday evening. Police said that the video below is the furthest extent of identification they have received for the suspect and that they […]
WHITE OAK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Serial Killer#Prostitute#Violent Crime#Tyler#Christus#Ketk News#The Smith County#Sheriff S Office
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert out for kidnapped Texas 13-year-old

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a kidnapped Texas 13-year-old girl. Kionna Braxton, a Honey Grove native, was last seen Tuesday, June 14 around 1:40 p.m. She was wearing “blondish/brown braids” with an orange and white cheerleading outfit along with “blue/orange/red croc footwear.” No information has been […]
HONEY GROVE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIVE BLOG: Tyler man found guilty of murdering father

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with murdering his father in January 2019 will have his trial enter its second day on Wednesday. 39-year-old Tony Chase shot his father, 51-year-old Edward Blaylock, and claims he believed Blaylock was going to attack him during an argument. Chase alleged to police Blaylock had beat him […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Family says runaway teen found safe

UPDATE: Grammer’s family has told KETK News that Miya was found safe. This article will be updated with more details when they are available. ________________________________ LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Miya Grammer was last seen in Longview. She is described as a white female with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Woman abandoned infant twins after wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Adult Protective Services informs community on Elder Abuse Awareness Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Adult Protective Services Board got the community together for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday. Carrie Blackwell, the president of the Smith County Adult Protective Services Board, said she encouraged nursing homes, healthcare facilities and other Tyler businesses to tie purple ribbons near their buildings to bring attention […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs police searching for missing man

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. 41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy