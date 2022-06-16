ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 39

JoshuaH86
4d ago

the only thing that stops a BAD person with ANY TYPE OF WEAPON is a GOOD PERSON WITH A GUN!!!... Since our blue line is not legally responsible for protecting the citizens then it is the right of the individual to protect themselves!!!!

Reply(9)
16
Carol Korthals
4d ago

the constitution. guaranteed us the right to own gun. add it to Iowa or the left will work to remove our guns one at a time

Reply(5)
11
Michael O
4d ago

over NINETY PERCENT of firearm crime is committed by PROHIBITED PERSONS who CAN NOT legally buy or own firearms subsequently they ILLEGALLY obtain ILLEGAL firearms in an ILLEGAL manner. laws that make it harder for LAW ABIDING citizens to DEFEND themselves only EMBOLDENS and PROTECTS the CRIMINALS

Reply
6
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa democrats present caucus changes & fight for first status

WASHINGTON — Iowa Democrats hope big changes to the caucus process will keep them first in the nation, they make their case to the national party Thursday in Washington D.C. Iowa Democrats want "non-present participation" in the upcoming caucuses, meaning a mail or in-person vote over a 14 to 28-day window prior to caucus night itself. Further, the Iowa party looks to get rid of realignment, the process that required caucus participants to change candidates if theirs is not viable.
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

BOTH SIDES OF ABORTION ISSUE REACT TO IOWA SUPREME COURT DECISION

RADIO IOWA – Representatives from the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today to discuss the Supreme Court decision on abortion. ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a “devastating reversal of prior precedent”. “It is not accurate to say that the Iowa Supreme Court threw out all constitutional protection for abortion today,” she says.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Urbandale, IA
Government
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Supreme Court's abortion reversal may cast long shadow

Five Iowa Supreme Court justices allowed a 24-hour waiting period for all abortions to go into effect and opened the door to more sweeping restrictions on June 17, when justices overturned the court's 2018 precedent that had found the Iowa Constitution protects a fundamental right to seek an abortion. The...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Republicans eyeing White House run descending on Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week.Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself.At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Second Amendment#Gun Laws#Politics State#The U S Constitution#The Iowa Constitution
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
ktwb.com

Iowa new casino moratorium

DES MOIBNES, IA (AP) — New bets are off in Iowa…for at least two years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators." "Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Hinson Supports Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and...
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Here’s How to Get a Free Air Conditioner in the State of Iowa

With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...
Sioux City Journal

New Iowa law attempts to take on drug prices

DES MOINES -- Lowering prescription drug prices and protecting rural pharmacies are the main goals of a new state law that adds regulations of companies that serve as a sort of middleman between pharmacies and insurance companies. The new provisions were unanimously approved by state lawmakers this session and signed...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Can You Ace the Surprisingly Difficult Iowa Drivers Test?

Remember the old days when you couldn't drive? It was the WORST right? Especially in eastern Iowa where mass transit isn't what it is in bigger cities. It was awful, right? Having to ask... wait... maybe convince an older sibling, a friend that could drive, or even a grandparent to take you places.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy