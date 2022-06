BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Broome County boy is in critical condition after a drowning Friday afternoon in the town of Union. State Police say the 12-year-old was pulled out of the pool at Highland Park and C-P-R was being performed when troopers arrived. The boy began breathing and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.

