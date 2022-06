GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss applications and funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The commissioners approved the authorization for the County Engineer James Surber to prepare and submit an application for Ohio Public Works. The State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Program both provide financial assistance to political subdivisions for improvements to public infrastructures.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO