Bellile will be a huge addition to the team's relays and as an individual in the freestyle events when she joins the Owls in 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO