Florida State

Jay Collins leaves crowded U.S. House District 15 race, will run for Florida Senate instead

The Ledger
 4 days ago
The field in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 15 has again shrunk with the departure of Jay Collins of Odessa for a state Senate run.

Collins announced Wednesday that he is ending his congressional campaign and will instead run for the Florida Senate in District 14, which covers northwest Hillsborough County. Friday is the deadline for candidates to qualify in congressional and legislative elections.

Collins, a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, led all candidates in the District 15 race with nearly $770,000 in campaign contributions through the end of March.

District 15:Congressional race gets less crowded: Jerry Torres leaves District 15 race for District 14

Florida House:Democrat Veysel Dokur joins race for Florida House in District 50

Florida Senate:Democrat from Fort Myers files to challenge Senate President designate Ben Albritton

The District 15 race had eight Republican candidates at one point but is now down to five: Demetries Grimes of Lakeland, Laurel Lee of Tampa, Kevin McGovern of Celebration, state Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland and state Rep. Jackie Toledo of Tampa.

Six Democrats are also running.

Rep. Scott Franklin of Lakeland, who now serves in District 15, is running in District 18. The newly redrawn District 15 encompasses the northwest Polk County, including a section of Lakeland, and parts of Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

The Ledger

The Ledger

