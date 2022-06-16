Former Ragin' Cajun Brad McGuire Tragically Passes Away

I am incredibly sad to report the passing of former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun football player Brad McGuire.

McGuire was involved in a single vehicle accident on an entrance ramp to I95 in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGuire was a dual-threat quarterback out of Gulf Breeze high school in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

He signed with Louisiana in 2007.

After redshirting, he served as a backup quarterback from 2008 to 2010 under coach Ricky Bustle. He also played special teams, and started several games at H-back as a junior.

In his senior season of 2011 under head coach Mark Hudspeth, McGuire moved full-time into a utility player role, serving as a starting fullback, splitting time at multiple positions in a swiss army knife role, playing tight end, running back, and wide receiver.

Photo courtesy of UL Athletics

McGuire was a huge piece of the offense that went 9-4 and won the first New Orleans Bowl in program history.

Beloved in the locker room and by his teammates, McGuire was known for his toughness, grit, and willingness to do whatever the team needed him to do. Some of his teammates called him “Tebow”, as McGuire somewhat resembled Tim Tebow in looks, and played with the same kind of toughness.

He was also a great student, appearing on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List multiple times in his career, graduating in Biology in December of 2010.

Following his playing career at UL, McGuire worked with the strength staff as a graduate assistant.

Most recently, McGuire finished up his medical residency and was a practicing emergency Medicine physician (ER doctor) in Jacksonville, Florida.

ESPN Lafayette sends our deepest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to all the McGuire family, and all of Brad’s loved ones.