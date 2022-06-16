'Plays with no fear': Draft sleeper Marcus Weathers fueled by passing of his mom

Marcus Weathers felt beyond good leaving Phoenix after having his pre-draft workout Sunday with the Suns.

“It went great,” Weathers said. “I thought the group was great. I really appreciated the Suns looking at a guy like me and bringing me in.”

The 6-5, 215-pound forward out of SMU with a 37-inch vertical and 7-foot wingspan is viewed as a draft sleeper. He’s already had workouts with Charlotte, San Antonio, Phoenix and Dallas – and another one scheduled this week with Minnesota.

" I think the best thing about him that I appreciated was he's a tough kid," University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "He plays with no fear. Got a chip on his shoulder. Tough, tough kid."

The Suns currently don't have a pick for next week's draft, but may work their way into the draft with a trade. The prospects could later wind up on their summer league team. The Vegas Summer League is July 7-17.

“Throughout every workout, I’ve just been so excited and just taking everything as it is,” Weathers said. “Just going through the process.”

Along with Weathers, All-SEC first-team selection Jaylin Williams, a 6-10 sophomore big out of Arkansas , DePaul senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty and Virginia Tech big Keve Aluma were in Phoenix for the workout.

“It was a lot of full court,” Weathers said. “They had us get up and down. Put us in a lot of different situations. Especially playing 3-on-3. We did late game situational stuff. We played a lot.”

Weathers felt he made a connection with Suns assistant Jarrett Jack during the workout.

“He and I had a real good convo not just about basketball, but just about life in general,” Weathers said.

Weathers is pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA with his usual passion, fury – and with loving and motivational thoughts and memories of his mother fueling him.

Marcus and his twin brother, Michael, lost their mom, Joann Loring, April 12 of this year after a bout with a rare form of leukemia.

She was 55 years old.

“I think about her all the time, but I just know, she told me every time to be a strong, big man, Marc,” Marcus Weathers said. “Be a big man. She understood what we were trying to do and what we are trying to become, just some NBA guys. She understood how much time you got to put in and how much work you’ve got to put in. She always said, if you want to do it, you can. You boys were born to be special.”

The Weathers twins played their senior year together for the Mustangs, something their mom was able to see before passing away.

“She was going through something you don’t want to see your mom go through, but she was able to watch us our last year and we were able to make it something special,” Marcus Weathers said. “Just knowing she was sick, it was able to teach us not to take every moment for granted.”

SMU coach Tim Jankovich said the Weathers twins played with a “heavy heart” this past season, but the brothers talked with their mom on the phone every day.

“She was just our biggest fan,” Marcus Weathers said. “She loved always giving us feedback after every game. Would call us after every game. I still got our text messages where she’s just blowing up our phone, saying ‘Nice block, Mike. Nice block, Marc. I see you, baby. I love you.’”

Joann Loring passed away at KU Medical Center as Marcus and Michael Weathers are from Roeland Park, Kansas.

“She was proud,” Marcus Weathers continued. “She was definitely proud of the men we became, and she was proud to watch us grow up on TV and see our games mature. We couldn’t take that for granted. We cherished every moment, especially knowing her time was coming down to an end.”

Marcus Weathers said they got their playing style from their mom.

“A strong woman,” he said. “She taught us how to do it.”

Marcus Weathers ended up finishing his college career strong for the Mustangs.

Averaging 12.8 points on 50.7% shooting and 7.5 rebounds his senior year, Weathers made second-team All-AAC.

A solid defender who attacks the rim, Weathers shot 33.3% from 3 and posted eight double-doubles this past season.

“He’s been underestimated most of his basketball life,” said Jankovich, who retired after 39 years of coaching. “He’s kind of overproduced expectations all the time. I don’t think you can measure a guy’s heart in workouts or anything. Really not until you coach him, but he’s just such a winner and such a tough competitor and such a great teammate.”

Weathers scored a season-high 27 in a victory over Temple, but his best game came in an upset 85-83 win over No. 6-ranked Houston. Hitting 3-of-6 from 3, Weathers posted 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to only one turnover in 35 minutes.

"Weathers was a tough matchup in college," Sampson said. "He's a good player. Tough kid. I thought SMU got their identity from him."

The Mustangs came back from a 15-point, second-half deficit as Weathers hit a transition 3sto cut the lead to 68-62, with 10 minutes left in the game.

Jankovich also went small in the comeback that put Weathers on 6-10 Josh Carlton.

Weathers more than held his own in that matchup as Carlton, who started his college career at UConn, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five fouls. Weathers scored over Carlton on a putback to put SMU up one, 76-75, with 3:33 left.

"in college, he could've played three, four or five," Sampson said. "He's got really high skill level."

Jankovich sees Weathers being a good fit in Phoenix for more than just his skill set.

“He’s one of those guys who will fit wherever because he’s a team guy, first of all,” Jankovich said. “Automatically, he wants to be on a real team. Phoenix, watching them play, is one of the most real teams in the league, to me. The way they play, how unselfish, the ball movement. So, from that standpoint, he’s a perfect fit. They play pretty pure, and he has all the talents that need to fit into that.”

When asked what NBA players influenced his game, Marcus Weathers named Heat forward P.J. Tucker, who played in five seasons in Phoenix, and current Suns wing Torrey Craig.

“(Tucker) is a 6-5 guy, he guards multiple positions, he’s just willing to do whatever it takes,” Weathers said. “Just guys like those I’ve always look at just because of their stories and where they came from and some of them weren’t so pumped out when coming out of college and they were just able to build an NBA career.”

Sampson co-signs the Tucker comparison.

"I can Marcus following a similar route," Sampson said. "They're similar personalities. They're tough, they're strong. Marcus is probably a better shooter than P.J. at this point in their careers. P.J. evolved into a 3-point shooter whereas Marcus can make one right now."

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Plays with no fear': Draft sleeper Marcus Weathers fueled by passing of his mom