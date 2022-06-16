Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Louisville schools property tax increase recall case

A 2020 property tax increase from Jefferson County Public Schools will be allowed to stand without facing voters, the Kentucky Supreme Court decided.

The ruling , released Thursday morning, ends a legal battle between Kentucky's largest school district, the county clerk and a group of taxpayers who organized a petition against the tax.

Thursday was a "very exciting day here in JCPS," Superintendent Marty Pollio told reporters.

"It's left me speechless in many ways after this long journey that we've been on to change JCPS and to be able to fund that change," Pollio continued.

Thursday's decision immediately freed up $74.5 million JCPS had collected in taxes at the higher rate but saved in escrow as it awaited the outcome of the lawsuit.

The influx of cash caused the district's bonding capacity to nearly double, Pollio said, moving from around $265 million Wednesday night to around $525 million Thursday.

Louisville property owners shouldn't expect an extra tax bill following the ruling because JCPS is already using the property tax rate approved by the JCPS school board in May 2020.

Jim Lancaster, president of Lantech and a member of the Yes4JCPS committee, called the ruling “a resounding win for our JCPS students."

Yes4JCPS, which advocated in favor of the tax increase, believes the "decision guarantees that every additional dollar will be allocated to improve student outcomes and create a more equitable school system.

"When every student has the chance to learn and grow in a school with adequate resources and committed staff, Louisville thrives," Lancaster said.

Shortly after the school board approved the 7-cent increase , a group — organized mainly by conservative activists — created a petition to have voters decide the fate of the tax proposal in the November election.

"The Tax Recall Petition Committee is disappointed with this ruling which invalidates votes actually cast on the issue," Patrick Graney, an attorney for the committee, said.

"The committee, however, applauds the Kentucky legislature for amending the operative tax recall statute during this litigation," he continued. "As a result of the amendments, future challenges to taxing authorities will be more efficient and less cumbersome to those parties and individuals seeking to challenge such tax increases.”

A 2021 law dropped the number of required signatures for tax recall petitions impacting school districts to 5,000 signatures. Those who sign will need only to provide their birth month when signing, rather than a full birthdate.

Kentucky law says any tax increase brought by a school board that would raise revenue more than 4% is subject to recall.

The "No JCPS Tax Hike" group turned in more than 40,000 signatures to the Jefferson County Clerk in July 2020. A few weeks later, the clerk's office found the petition had 38,507 valid signatures , nearly 3,000 more than needed to place it on the ballot at the time.

But an analysis commissioned by the Jefferson County Teachers Association found thousands of questionable signatures — enough, if thrown out, to make the petition fail.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards ruled in October 2020 that thousands of signatures on the petition were invalid because of duplicate or inaccurate information, and the clerk's office should not have certified the petition. He allowed JCPS to enact the tax increase without a vote.

Edwards' ruling, though, came after ballots had been printed with a question on the tax increase for the 2020 election. Edwards ruled that ballots should be stored until August 2022, but the results of the tax question should not be tabulated.

The group behind the petition appealed his ruling and agreed with JCPS to take the appeal straight to the state's top court , rather than first stopping at the Court of Appeals. The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments in February.

In a unanimous ruling, Kentucky's top court affirmed the previous circuit court decision, dinging the petition committee for failing to use stronger online security measures to ensure signatures were valid.

The 2020 petition was the first time Kentucky allowed an electronic petition to be used to challenge a tax increase.

"The absence of proof that any security procedure was employed in the process of executing electronic signatures" alone was enough to render the entire recall petition invalid, the ruling states.

"Based on the proof, there is simply no way to determine the electronic signatures are attributable to the person they purport to be," the ruling says.

After sitting through February's oral arguments, Pollio felt confident the ruling would be in their favor. But as months passed without a decision, he grew anxious.

JCPS already promised to spend the funds on new facilities, extra resources for high-needs schools, racial equity efforts and more student instructional time. JCPS wasn't sure how it would fund key initiatives moving forward without the extra revenue.

"All I can say, really, is what a great day this is for the children of this community," Pollio said.

This story may be updated.

