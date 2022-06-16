ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Louisville schools property tax increase recall case

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmhdi_0gCkcBmE00

A 2020 property tax increase from Jefferson County Public Schools will be allowed to stand without facing voters, the Kentucky Supreme Court decided.

The ruling , released Thursday morning, ends a legal battle between Kentucky's largest school district, the county clerk and a group of taxpayers who organized a petition against the tax.

Thursday was a "very exciting day here in JCPS," Superintendent Marty Pollio told reporters.

"It's left me speechless in many ways after this long journey that we've been on to change JCPS and to be able to fund that change," Pollio continued.

More: Here's what to know about school funding in Kentucky

Thursday's decision immediately freed up $74.5 million JCPS had collected in taxes at the higher rate but saved in escrow as it awaited the outcome of the lawsuit.

The influx of cash caused the district's bonding capacity to nearly double, Pollio said, moving from around $265 million Wednesday night to around $525 million Thursday.

Louisville property owners shouldn't expect an extra tax bill following the ruling because JCPS is already using the property tax rate approved by the JCPS school board in May 2020.

Jim Lancaster, president of Lantech and a member of the Yes4JCPS committee, called the ruling “a resounding win for our JCPS students."

Yes4JCPS, which advocated in favor of the tax increase, believes the "decision guarantees that every additional dollar will be allocated to improve student outcomes and create a more equitable school system.

"When every student has the chance to learn and grow in a school with adequate resources and committed staff, Louisville thrives," Lancaster said.

Shortly after the school board approved the 7-cent increase , a group — organized mainly by conservative activists — created a petition to have voters decide the fate of the tax proposal in the November election.

"The Tax Recall Petition Committee is disappointed with this ruling which invalidates votes actually cast on the issue," Patrick Graney, an attorney for the committee, said.

"The committee, however, applauds the Kentucky legislature for amending the operative tax recall statute during this litigation," he continued. "As a result of the amendments, future challenges to taxing authorities will be more efficient and less cumbersome to those parties and individuals seeking to challenge such tax increases.”

A 2021 law dropped the number of required signatures for tax recall petitions impacting school districts to 5,000 signatures. Those who sign will need only to provide their birth month when signing, rather than a full birthdate.

Kentucky law says any tax increase brought by a school board that would raise revenue more than 4% is subject to recall.

The "No JCPS Tax Hike" group turned in more than 40,000 signatures to the Jefferson County Clerk in July 2020. A few weeks later, the clerk's office found the petition had 38,507 valid signatures , nearly 3,000 more than needed to place it on the ballot at the time.

But an analysis commissioned by the Jefferson County Teachers Association found thousands of questionable signatures — enough, if thrown out, to make the petition fail.

Interested in education? Sign up for our education newsletter, The Hall Pass

Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards ruled in October 2020 that thousands of signatures on the petition were invalid because of duplicate or inaccurate information, and the clerk's office should not have certified the petition. He allowed JCPS to enact the tax increase without a vote.

Edwards' ruling, though, came after ballots had been printed with a question on the tax increase for the 2020 election. Edwards ruled that ballots should be stored until August 2022, but the results of the tax question should not be tabulated.

The group behind the petition appealed his ruling and agreed with JCPS to take the appeal straight to the state's top court , rather than first stopping at the Court of Appeals. The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments in February.

In a unanimous ruling, Kentucky's top court affirmed the previous circuit court decision, dinging the petition committee for failing to use stronger online security measures to ensure signatures were valid.

The 2020 petition was the first time Kentucky allowed an electronic petition to be used to challenge a tax increase.

"The absence of proof that any security procedure was employed in the process of executing electronic signatures" alone was enough to render the entire recall petition invalid, the ruling states.

"Based on the proof, there is simply no way to determine the electronic signatures are attributable to the person they purport to be," the ruling says.

After sitting through February's oral arguments, Pollio felt confident the ruling would be in their favor. But as months passed without a decision, he grew anxious.

JCPS already promised to spend the funds on new facilities, extra resources for high-needs schools, racial equity efforts and more student instructional time. JCPS wasn't sure how it would fund key initiatives moving forward without the extra revenue.

"All I can say, really, is what a great day this is for the children of this community," Pollio said.

This story may be updated.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Louisville schools property tax increase recall case

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Castleman statue case headed to Ky. Supreme Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The saga of the John Castleman statue will have at least one more legal twist to resolve. The Kentucky Supreme Court agreed to hear a final challenge to the statue’s removal in 2020. The efforts to reinstall the Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle have failed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Kentucky judge running again after removal from office

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky judge who was removed from office two months ago is running again. The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously in April to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon for attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son. However, the commission does not have...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wvih.com

EPA Denies Governor’s Request

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied Governor Andy Beshear’s request for more affordable gas to be sold in Kentucky as gas prices remain at an all-time high. Earlier this month, Governor Beshear requested the EPA to grant a waiver removing the requirement that “reformulated” fuel, or RFG, be sold in urban areas, including Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Jcps#The Yes4jcps Committee
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, the capital of Kentucky, is a beautiful home-ruled state in Franklin County. The city is full of history, culture, lush green parks and other incredible sights, making it a perfect travel destination for you and your family. Whether you're looking to spend some time relaxing in the midst of...
FRANKFORT, KY
thebharatexpressnews.com

Mayor Greg Fischer returns to office after Fourth Street Live attack

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer returns to his normal duties after being attacked during an appearance downtown over the weekend. Fischer was struck by a passerby while attending a Fourth Street Live event on Saturday. In a statement to the Courier Journal on Sunday, Jessica Wethington, director of communications for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
fox17.com

Louisville, Kentucky, mayor attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A man is sought after reportedly assaulting the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor downtown. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted photos of a man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live entertainment and retail complex. They said the mayor is doing fine after the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
wpsdlocal6.com

Louisville lawyer convicted of tax evasion

LOUISVILLE, KY — Keith Hunter, a Louisville attorney, was convicted of tax evasion by a federal jury following a five day trial in the United Stated District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. According to evidence presented at the trial, Hunter evaded the payment of $1,124,620 in federal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky motorists advised of closed lanes; ferry reopens

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky transportation officials are advising motorists of lane closures on Interstate 75 and state highways during this coming week. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials also said the ferry connecting the state with Missouri across the Mississippi River has resumed operating. Officials said ramp changes are planned for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville attorney convicted of tax evasion totaling over $1M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was found guilty of tax evasion in federal court on Friday. Keith Hunter didn't pay income taxes for five different years between 2000 and 2011, according to court documents. It totaled more than $1.1 million. Hunter concealed his assets from the IRS by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Federal grand jury convicts Louisville attorney on tax evasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville attorney has been convicted for engaging in tax evasion. According to the Department of Justice, 65-year-old Keith Hunter was convicted by a federal grand jury on Friday following a five-day trial. The DOJ said Hunter evaded the payment of federal income taxes, penalties and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy