KCD's Nate Traughber lands Gatorade Kentucky Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
Kentucky Country Day’s Nate Traughber has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Kentucky Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Last season Traughber had 18 goals and 16 assists and helped lead a defense that allowed just four goals in 22 matches. The Bearcats finished 20-1-1 after falling to Manual 1-0 in the Seventh Region Tournament semifinals.

Traughber received first-team All-State West honors and was named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. He finished his KCD career with 45 goals and 51 assists.

Off the field, Traughber graduated with a 4.06 grade-point average and has signed with Transylvania University.

The Gatorade Kentucky Boys Soccer Player of the Year award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Traughber is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award, which will announce a winner later this month.

The Courier Journal

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

