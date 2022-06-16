ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

It’s the Summer of June Coffee in Birmingham, Alabama

By Howard Bryman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs calendars throughout the United States turn the page into Summer, an ambitious new coffee shop called June Coffee has sprouted up in Birmingham, Alabama. The coffee shop is a natural offshoot of the roasting company by the same name founded by Alabama native Jimmy Truong approximately three years...

AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: What is a labor union, and what could unions mean for Alabama?

Over the past year, unionization has been a hot topic in Alabama. An Amazon facility in Bessemer has twice voted on the issue of unionization, with workers choosing not to form a union both times. Recently, workers at a Starbucks in Birmingham voted to organize, becoming the first Starbucks in Alabama with unionized labor.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Historic Alabama tower reopens to public after 20 years

The Flagg Mountain Tower has reopened to the public after 20 years of closure. Flagg Mountain is the southernmost Appalachian peak over 1,000 feet, located in the Weogufka State Forest in Coosa County, Alabama. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attended last week’s reopening ceremony. “It was a pleasure to visit Coosa...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kem, Leela James and Stokley Set To Perform In Tuscaloosa

Three major R&B talents are scheduled to perform at the Tuscaloosa Ampitheater this September. Platinum-selling and three-time Grammy-nominated artist KEM will headline the show set for Labor Day Weekend at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on September 2nd. According to his site, KEM’s five albums have sold more than 2.9 million units....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

53 free things to do in Birmingham in summer 2022

Free activities and events abound in the Birmingham area; you just have to know where to look for them. Here are 53 things to do that will keep your summer fun and frugal in 2022. FREE FRIDAY FLICKS. When: June 17, June 24 and July 1 (rain date) at 6:30...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Stallions win 21-18 to finish regular season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions faced the Tampa Bay Bandits in the final game of the regular season in the USFL’s inaugural season. The Stallions escaped with the win, 21-18. Birmingham (9-1) will now get ready for the playoffs in Canton, Ohio, where they will face the New Orleans Breakers in the South […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that occurred Sunday in Birmingham has left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m., a man was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner St. He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
wbrc.com

17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old and another person were shot Saturday, June 18 in the 900 block of 3rd Street North. Birmingham Police responded to the address around 3:49 p.m. The two victims were taken to UAB hospital. Police believe the 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries. He is in stable...
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, June 18)

The reinvented USFL's regular season comes to an end in Week 10, which starts with two games on Saturday, June 18. The playoff field is already set, and Week 10 starts off with a postseason preview between the two hottest teams, while the second game will feature the other division winner.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

