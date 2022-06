The South Lafourche Levee District announced the following drills this week, which could impact local traffic. This Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the SLLD will conduct a drill for the emergency closure of La. Highway 3235 near the intersection of La. Highway 24 in Larose. The northbound lanes of traffic will be diverted to one lane on the southbound section leading to La. Highway 24 during the emergency operations drill. The drill is expected to take no more than an hour.

LAROSE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO