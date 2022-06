One person was killed and a second person was injured after a crash at Redfield St. and Kline Road in Milton Township. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, when investigators say the driver of a Dodge Nitro tried to pass other vehicles while traveling westbound on Redfield and struck a Ford pickup truck that was trying to make a left turn.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO