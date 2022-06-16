ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 limited-edition Mustangs stolen from Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant

 4 days ago
One suspect is in custody after at least six Mustangs were stolen from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot overnight.

According to Flat Rock Police, officers were dispatched to the plant around 3:19 a.m. on a report of the theft of the Mustangs.

Michigan State Police later located one of the Mustangs traveling north on I-75 and after a short pursuit, took the suspect into custody.

Two other Mustangs were recovered, unoccupied, by the Detroit Police Department in the areas of 23rd Ave. and Warren and Springwells and I-75.

Police say the Mustangs were Mustang GT's 50-year limited-edition vehicles. Three other Mustangs have not yet been recovered. They are blue and gray in color.

