Virginia Lou ‘Gingie’ Trieschmann Pierson, 100, died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born Feb. 6, 1922, in Little Rock, Ark., to John Werner and Cora Watson Trieschmann, Gingie graduated from Little Rock Central High School and attended Hendrix College in Conway, Ark. She met the love of her life, Ed Pierson, in Little Rock in 1942, when Ed was a soldier stationed with the U.S. Army at Camp Robinson. They were married March 6, 1943, in Little Rock. When Ed returned from his tour in France during World War II, they moved to Ed’s hometown of Natchitoches, which has been her hometown since 1945.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO