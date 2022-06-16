ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bill Clinton on his favorite ‘fictional’ president: ‘Donald Trump’

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnb8y_0gCkYimF00
Tweet

Bill Clinton says Donald Trump is one of his favorite “fictional” presidents, lumping the real-life ex-commander in chief in with some of film and TV’s most famous characters who have occupied the Oval Office.

The former president knocked Trump during a lighthearted segment called “Ask a President” on CBS’s “The Late Late Show” on Wednesday night.

“Oh man, there’ve been so many good ones,” Clinton said when asked to name his fave faux POTUS.

Clinton ticked off a list of actors, including Tony Goldwyn, who played President Fitzgerald Grant on “Scandal,” and Martin Sheen, who took on the role of President Josiah Bartlet on “The West Wing.”

“I liked Michael Douglas. I loved Harrison Ford,” Clinton continued.

“And Morgan Freeman. And Donald Trump,” the 42nd president deadpanned to laughs from host James Corden and the audience.

Clinton has been a fierce critic of Trump, who defeated his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 White House race.

In remarks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Bill Clinton said Trump defined his job as president as “spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media.”

“Denying, distracting and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards,” Clinton said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
James Corden
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Josiah
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#State#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

602K+
Followers
72K+
Post
454M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy