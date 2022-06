ITHACA, N.Y.—Construction has finally begun on the Enclose Cass Park project that has been in the works since 2016. Located at 701 Taughannock Blvd., in Ithaca, New York, the project will fully enclose the rink, providing shelter and indoor climate control to improve ice conditions, which will also help lengthen the ice skating season. The enclosed space will also be used for additional community events and programming throughout the rest of the year.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO