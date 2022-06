Another individual has died while in custody at Rikers Island, marking the seventh death this year at New York City’s troubled jail complex. The cause of death is still under investigation, according to the Department of Correction in a press release sent out on Monday. The person was pronounced dead at approximately 1:31 a.m. at the George R. Vierno Center, one of about a dozen Rikers facilities.

