Oshkosh, WI

Closed businesses reopen, tenants sue landord and nonprofits offer hope

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago

I talked a lot in the last newsletter about pizza places closing, so I wanted to lead with some good news: The Italian pop-up restaurant Parm has announced it'll open a pizzeria in the former Three One Four Pizza. Owner Andrew Saray is hoping to open mid-July.

Speaking of things re-opening, Screwballs closed in May , but the downtown darts bar is temporarily open again under new ownership. The new owners realized there was a lot of demand to keep it open for the summer, so they will instead close it in winter with plans to rebrand and completely renovate the space.

I also wrote about the prominent, four-story building across the street, which on the first floor had been home to Great Estates Furniture, Soiree and Boutique by Urbanesque until water damage displaced all the building's tenants in February. Now, two of the tenants are suing the New Jersey-based owner and the city has issued a raze or repair order. A local company is interested in buyingthe property, but things are in limbo until the court case plays out.

If you read about the Oshkosh police's sex trafficking sting at a local spa, you may have been wondering, what happened to the two women who were found at the business? I was curious to learn more, so I talked to the founders of Damascus Road Project, a nonprofit that has helped nearly 500 women who are survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation. Their stories are heartbreaking, courageous and hopeful.

Another nonprofit also wants to provide hope, in this case for homeless families. Oshkosh Kids Foundation proposed a tiny homes village that would provide shelter and resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Their ambitious goal is to provide housing by this winter.

My colleague Bremen Keasey is keeping up with plans for a proposed pilot program to allow outdoor drinking in parts of downtown. City council appeared to be divided on the idea at Tuesday's meeting.

Finally, I wanted to address an error in the last newsletter: I had written that Three One Four Pizza owner Travis Lee said lack of staff and focusing on his other restaurant were reasons for the restaurant's closure. A sign on the door said the restaurant was closed due to a lack of staff, but Lee was not available for comment.

If you have any feedback or tips for future stories, please send me an email . If you don't already, please consider subscribing to The Northwestern if you enjoy my or my colleagues' work.

Who is Streetwise?

I'm Katy Macek, Streetwise business reporter at the Oshkosh Northwestern. I write about what's happening in the Oshkosh area business community.

Please check out these recent Streetwise stories:

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Closed businesses reopen, tenants sue landord and nonprofits offer hope

Travis Lee
Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

