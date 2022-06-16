ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas heat wave kills at least 2,000 cattle: officials

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 4 days ago

Thousands of cattle have died in recent days in Kansas where temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees as the region remains in the grip of a heat wave that threatens livestock.

Kansas state officials said they have been called to dispose of animal carcasses over the past few days.

The deaths add pain to the US cattle industry as producers have reduced herds due to drought and grappled with feed costs that climbed as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tightened global grain supplies.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment knew of at least 2,000 cattle deaths due to high temperatures and humidity as of Tuesday, spokesperson Matthew Lara said.

The toll represents facilities that contacted the agency for help disposing of carcasses, he said.

Kansas is the third largest US cattle state behind Texas and Nebraska, with more than 2.4 million cattle in feedlots.

Cattle began suffering heat stress as temperatures and humidity spiked over the weekend in western Kansas and cooling winds disappeared, said Scarlett Hagins, spokesperson for the Kansas Livestock Association.

The animals could not acclimate to the sudden change, she said.

The temperatures in the region have routinely exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Fox Weather

“It was essentially a perfect storm,” said AJ Tarpoff, beef extension veterinarian for Kansas State University.

Temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) in northwest Kansas by Monday, said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather Inc.

This weekend, parts of western Kansas and the Texas panhandle will near 110 degrees, though stronger winds and lower humidity levels will help minimize cattle deaths, he said.

Kansas officials said that livestock are suffering from the effects of high heat and humidity.
Corbis via Getty Images

“It’s going to be oppressively hot and stressful for the animals,” Lerner said.

To survive, ranchers are providing cattle with extra water and checking their health.

“You can’t say, ‘Oh I checked them three days ago,’” said Brenda Masek, president of the industry association Nebraska Cattlemen.

“When it gets hot, you’ve got be to out every day and making sure that their water is maintained.”

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
