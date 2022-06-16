Ohio woman Alicia Kenny found safe, needed ‘couple of days to clear head’

A Colorado woman who was listed as a “critical missing person” after her backpack was found abandoned has been found safe – and just needed “a couple of days to clear her head,” officials said.

Alicia Kenny, of Loveland — who went missing Saturday after she left on a walk — had gone to a relative who informed her that she had been reported missing, news station Fox19 reported Wednesday.

The 23-year-old only needed “a couple of days to clear her head,” authorities told the outlet.

She sparked a search after she left on a walk from the home where she lives with her grandparents and never returned on Saturday.

Her backpack — containing her phone, ID and wallet — was discovered by a delivery driver at a local subdivision and turned over to the police.

Police confirmed in a statement Wednesday that she had been found safe.

Kenny sparked a panicked search last weekend when she failed to return from a walk. Facebook/Alicia Kenny

“Alicia Kenny was found this afternoon safe and unharmed and is currently in the care of her family members,” police said.

Police confirmed that Kenny was found safe on Wednesday. Facebook/Alicia Kenny

“The Loveland Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners the Ohio Bureau Of Criminal Investigations and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for their extensive assistance with resources and agents, as well as help from the community,” police said.

“The involved law enforcement agencies worked long hours in challenging weather conditions to bring Alicia home,” the agency added.

Kenny’s mother, Marcy Kenny, said earlier that her daughter frequently went on walks to write or draw in local parks.

“It’s just really hard to think about what could happen. She’s just gone,” Marcy told WLWT before her daughter was located.

“All she has is literally the clothes on her back,” she added. “Without that backpack, she has absolutely nothing. And I honestly … we can’t think of any scenario where she would have put the backpack down and walked away willingly.”

The mother did not immediately respond to a message from The Post on Thursday.