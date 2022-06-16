ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shohei Ohtani ends Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid in ninth inning

By Casey Musarra
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxiU8_0gCkYFNI00

Another night, another no-hitter ended in the ninth inning.

This time, Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson was just two outs away from recording a no-hitter Wednesday night when Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a triple down the right-field line. Mookie Betts went all out to try to make a diving grab but couldn’t come up with it.

Tyler Anderson had a no-hitter with one out in the 9th inning.

Then Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate. @BRWalkoff

(via @BallySportWest ) pic.twitter.com/uh5CXlVRdH

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPQVl_0gCkYFNI00
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, left, walks back to the mound after giving up a triple to the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, right, during the ninth inning.
AP

Anderson got the hook after the three-bagger with a career-high 123 pitches and a final line of one run on one hit, two walks, a hit batsman and eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings. Craig Kimbrel let up a run-scoring single to the next batter, Matt Duffy, but struck out the next two batters to give the Dodgers a 4-1 victory.

Anderson, 32, improved to an impressive 8-0 record on the season with the win. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason after splitting time between Pittsburgh and Seattle last year. He appreciated Betts’ dive, even if he never had a chance of making the catch.

“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Anderson told reporters. “I kind of laughed that he dove for it. It’s a very nice gesture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aVuh_0gCkYFNI00
Shohei Ohtani hits a triple against Tyler Anderson
Getty Images

The night before, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was a strike away from recording a no-hitter before Cal Mitchell, pinch-hitting for Bryan Reynolds, hit a ground-rule double over the head and just out of reach of center fielder Harrison Bader. The Cardinals came away with a 9-1 win over the Pirates to sweep the doubleheader.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy