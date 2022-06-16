Shohei Ohtani ends Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid in ninth inning

Another night, another no-hitter ended in the ninth inning.

This time, Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson was just two outs away from recording a no-hitter Wednesday night when Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a triple down the right-field line. Mookie Betts went all out to try to make a diving grab but couldn’t come up with it.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, left, walks back to the mound after giving up a triple to the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, right, during the ninth inning. AP

Anderson got the hook after the three-bagger with a career-high 123 pitches and a final line of one run on one hit, two walks, a hit batsman and eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings. Craig Kimbrel let up a run-scoring single to the next batter, Matt Duffy, but struck out the next two batters to give the Dodgers a 4-1 victory.

Anderson, 32, improved to an impressive 8-0 record on the season with the win. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason after splitting time between Pittsburgh and Seattle last year. He appreciated Betts’ dive, even if he never had a chance of making the catch.

“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” Anderson told reporters. “I kind of laughed that he dove for it. It’s a very nice gesture.”

Shohei Ohtani hits a triple against Tyler Anderson Getty Images

The night before, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was a strike away from recording a no-hitter before Cal Mitchell, pinch-hitting for Bryan Reynolds, hit a ground-rule double over the head and just out of reach of center fielder Harrison Bader. The Cardinals came away with a 9-1 win over the Pirates to sweep the doubleheader.