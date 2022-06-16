ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

15-year-old busted in connection to fatal shooting of Bronx teen: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Lh9_0gCkYEUZ00

A 15-year-old boy was busted in connection to the deadly shooting of another Bronx teen last month, cops said.

The boy was linked to the May 10 murder of Jason Perez, 17, and was picked up by the Bronx Warrants Squad around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was charged with murder and manslaughter, cops said.

Shortly before he was killed, Perez was inside a bodega on Ogden Avenue near West 170th Street in Highbridge with his girlfriend when five males entered, authorities said.

Once Perez walked out, the group followed, cops said. One man waiting outside suddenly punched him, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMW3p_0gCkYEUZ00
The boy was linked to the May 10 murder of Jason Perez.
Family Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCpJ6_0gCkYEUZ00
Police were unable to confirm whether the 15-year-old is believed to be the person who fired the fatal shot.
William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Then another person in the group opened fire, striking Perez in the chest around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Police were unable to confirm Thursday morning whether the 15-year-old is believed to be the person who fired the fatal shot.

Perez was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The shooting appeared to be gang-related, authorities said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman struck by apparent stray bullet at Bronx playground: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Bronx playground Sunday night, according to police. The victim was among the attendees of a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane, authorities said. Around 9 p.m., the event was interrupted by gunfire, according […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

Overnight shooting in Harlem kills 1, leaves 8 wounded, police say

A 21-year-old man was killed and eight people were shot after gunfire erupted in Harlem early Monday morning during what police say appeared to be a gathering at a barbecue. The shooting comes towards the end of a three-day holiday weekend and the eve of summer, when violence typically increases.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect threatened to kill woman during elevator robbery

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Man killed, 2 wounded in Queens shooting

NEW YORK -- A 38-year-old man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting Sunday morning in Queens. Video shows a man with a rifle walk into a parking lot on Desarc Road right off Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park and fire multiple shots. It happened just after 5 a.m.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#The Bronx Warrants Squad#Lincoln Medical Center
New York Post

Gun-toting suspect released hours after Staten Island arrest

A Staten Island career criminal was back on the streets Saturday — one day after he was nabbed by cops with a loaded gun. Bessam Camacho, 27, was arrested after patrol officers found he was carrying a gun with seven rounds in the magazine on Benjamin Place in Arlington Friday night, the NYPD said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Suspect robs woman, 74, in Coney Island building: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn building on Wednesday, authorities said. The 74-year-old woman was in an elevator in a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. when the perpetrator pulled the victim’s purse and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Car stolen with baby inside in East Harlem

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two suspects who carjacked a man at a red light with a baby inside the vehicle in East Harlem. The shocking incident occurred at about 6 a.m. at 117th Street and 1st Avenue. The suspects were armed when they threatened to shoot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dies after walking into Bronx hospital with gunshot wounds: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds overnight, police said Saturday. Derek Davis, 32, went to Lincoln Hospital with multiple bullet wounds to his chest and stomach at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was rushed to surgery, and a few minutes […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Derek Davis, 32, Murdered

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 0020 hours police responded to a 911 call of a male with a stab wound inside of Lincoln Medical Center, located at 234 E. 149 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, police were informed by hospital...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting man in leg

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx. It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy