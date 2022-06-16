Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.

Following Cawthorn's defeat in May, the American Muckrakers PAC announced they were targeting Boebert, who is also a first-term Republican.

On Tuesday, the PAC published salacious allegations about Boebert working through a "sugar daddy" website prior to her election to Congress.

The group said "their team and volunteers have uncovered that Lauren Boebert was an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDaddyMeet.com. Text messages show she was bankrupt at the time and looking for some 'side income' and called her work 'pay to play.' She was paid to 'escort' with wealthy men," the group alleged.

"According to our investigation, Boebert was hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colorado, who was a Koch family member. Boebert's rich client subsequently introduced her to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Aspen," the group alleged. "After meeting with Senator Cruz, Boebert was encouraged by Cruz to run for political office. When Boebert announced her campaign for Congress in December 2019, Senator Cruz donated at least $136,250.00 to the Boebert Campaign and helped her raise large sums of money during trips Boebert made to Texas."

Boebert is now denying the accusations.

"Boebert's attorney sent a letter to the American Muckrakers PAC regarding the claims that she was an 'unlicensed paid escort' who had 'two abortions,' pledging to bring 'civil defamation' lawsuits against the PAC," Fox News reported.

Boebert said she would be undeterred by the "blatantly false and disgusting accusations."

"I am not going to stand by and pretend this is normal behavior," she told Fox News.

On Twitter, Boebert threatened criminal legal action.