ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lauren Boebert says she’s suing over accusation that she was a “paid escort” on “sugar daddy” site

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmKcf_0gCkXlSd00

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado told Fox News on Wednesday she intended to take legal action against the political action committee widely credited with making Madison Cawthorn the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary.

Following Cawthorn's defeat in May, the American Muckrakers PAC announced they were targeting Boebert, who is also a first-term Republican.

On Tuesday, the PAC published salacious allegations about Boebert working through a "sugar daddy" website prior to her election to Congress.

The group said "their team and volunteers have uncovered that Lauren Boebert was an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDaddyMeet.com. Text messages show she was bankrupt at the time and looking for some 'side income' and called her work 'pay to play.' She was paid to 'escort' with wealthy men," the group alleged.

"According to our investigation, Boebert was hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colorado, who was a Koch family member. Boebert's rich client subsequently introduced her to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Aspen," the group alleged. "After meeting with Senator Cruz, Boebert was encouraged by Cruz to run for political office. When Boebert announced her campaign for Congress in December 2019, Senator Cruz donated at least $136,250.00 to the Boebert Campaign and helped her raise large sums of money during trips Boebert made to Texas."

Boebert is now denying the accusations.

"Boebert's attorney sent a letter to the American Muckrakers PAC regarding the claims that she was an 'unlicensed paid escort' who had 'two abortions,' pledging to bring 'civil defamation' lawsuits against the PAC," Fox News reported.

Boebert said she would be undeterred by the "blatantly false and disgusting accusations."

"I am not going to stand by and pretend this is normal behavior," she told Fox News.

On Twitter, Boebert threatened criminal legal action.

Comments / 245

colonel's daughter
4d ago

Oh, girl , this is what they call being OUTED. Now we know what you were up to between dropping out of high school and having your baby in a truck!!!! You are such a trashy novel.

Reply(25)
180
Ml F
4d ago

Careful when you open that door.... get people to have to testify under oath.. videos begin to surface... good luck if there is any truth to it.

Reply(2)
66
Gottosay
4d ago

Following the money, honey, Cruz is sweating ...she just opened that can of worms herself and Cruz is going fishing in Cancun! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🛎🛎👍💯

Reply(5)
90
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Second Amendment Caucus#Sugar Daddy#Lawsuits#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Fox News#American
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy