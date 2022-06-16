ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy: Teen died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleORLANDO (AP) — An autopsy confirmed a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park...

iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
villages-news.com

New York snowbird sentenced on DUI charge after crash in The Villages

A New York snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge following a crash year earlier this in The Villages. Janice Flynn, 56, of Wading River, N.Y. pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County motorcyclist killed when his Harley-Davidson overturns

A Lake County motorcyclist was killed when his Harley-Davidson overturned Saturday morning in Umatilla. The 64-year-old Deland man was riding the 2006 Harley-Davidson at 10:41 a.m. eastbound on County Road 450 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned on the grassy shoulder.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
UMATILLA, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Jury acquits Villager who couldn’t blow after golf cart DUI arrest

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a Villager who couldn’t blow for a breath test after his golf cart crashed into a parked car. William Robert Teufert, 74, of the Village of Santiago, won the acquittal after a trial earlier this month. A careless driving ticket was also dismissed. He was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

‘Fever’ of 100+ stingrays glides within inches of Florida swimmers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Clermont family recorded a mind-blowing video Friday from the rooftop restaurant at the Lani Kai Island Resort in Fort Myers Beach. Dana Baquero says his daughter was first to spot the jaw-dropping sight from the Sun Deck while the family was visiting relatives. As...
Mysuncoast.com

Polk Sheriff: Car burglaries solved after teen accidentally shoots himself with stolen firearm

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A rash of car burglaries were solved after a teen accidentally shot himself with a stolen handgun. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to solve six recent burglaries in the Medulla area of Lakeland. There, a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm Wednesday night with a gun stolen from a burglary victim’s car.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Stay weather aware: Near-record heat, then big storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are cranking up the thermostat even further Saturday. Highs top out in the upper 90s later in the day. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100-110 degrees. If we hit 99 at the Orlando International Airport, it will be the hottest day since 2015.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The Professional cat killer has done it again!

Of the 3,000 cats turned into Sheriff Grady Judd Polk County Animal Control so far in 2022, approximately 50% have been euthanized, according to Polk County Animal Control administrator Marie Herbster. It’s an average of 146 euthanasias per month, according to the sheriff’s office. ‘It’s heartbreaking’ but cat...
POLK COUNTY, FL

