Hammond, LA

Richard Anthony Guzzardo

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Glen Gene Gore

Glen Gene Gore, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his time working at LTCR. Glen was a private man, but a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Blaine Leo Newton

On June 18th, 2022, Blaine Leo Newton passed away at age 49, at his home in Walker Louisiana. Blaine was born in Metairie Louisiana, on February 3rd 1973. Blaine was one of the hardest working men you will ever meet. He was a talented Diesel Mechanic. He got his passion for the trade from his Father Lawrence. Blaine followed in his father’s footsteps and passed on the talent to his son Corey. Blaine enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, His cat Sammie, occasionally eating whole apple pies from his Mommas, and last but not least his Grandchildren Beau and Claire.
WALKER, LA
Madeleine Christine Stallings

Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Stallings passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Folsom, LA at the age of 66. She was born on December 22, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden and resided in Metairie, LA for many years, before moving to Folsom, LA. Maddie was truly an intriguingly eclectic, intellectual person, who tried to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed gardening, her pets including everything in nature, traveling, flying, her family friends and grandchildren dearly. As a little girl, she grew up in Sweden and France before entering the United States. She attended Riverdale High School, then Delgado Community College, where she took classes in psychology. She later became certified in oriental massage therapy, and then took pilot lessons, all the while traveling to many places. She had strong faith in the powers above and studied theology, later becoming a servant to God, who was baptized just recently. Always with a smile on her face and fearless, “she knew how to have a good time”, anyone that knew her would say.
FOLSOM, LA
Gerald E. Baham

Gerald E. Baham, born November 16, 1938, stepped into Glory on June 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Etta Jones Baham of Hammond; son, Kerry Baham and wife Kim of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Sherry Adams and husband Scott of Cibolo, Texas; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister, Helen Pittman of Kentwood; daughter-in-law, Melissa Barrios Baham of Ponchatoula. He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Baham; mother, Eula Botto; and sister, Elaine Stewart.
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
William "Bill" Stanley French

William (Bill) Stanley French, age 81, passed away surrounded by family at St. Tammany Hospital on June 17, 2022. Bill was born to Hazel (Whisler) French/Dahlgren and John William French. Bill was raised in Clarion Iowa with his siblings Eleanor (deceased) and Doug (deceased). While obtaining his Ph.D. in Geophysics at Oregon State University, Bill worked as a babysitter for another graduate student who was a divorced/single woman with five children. He fell in love with this woman and her family and on February 20, 1968 he married Marilyn Esther Kastner and shortly after adopted all five children and they had another together: Bill, June Rowley (Lavon), Scott (Deceased)(Joyce), Tracy, Doug (Whitney) and Ed (Tiffany). We really never think of our family as largely adopted but in retrospect it is an extremely rare and amazing thing that Bill did and it is a great demonstration of his character. Bill (Grandpa) adored each of his eighteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and he is remembered and adored as an outstanding father and grandfather by all.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Wilmer Richard Goodwin

Wilmer was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Albany, Louisiana and resided in Independence, Louisiana. Wilmer loved and adored his family. He was a Baptist Preacher for most of his adult life. He loved to spread the word of the Lord and did so in many different parishes of Louisiana and Mississippi. He was also a business agent of the Mill Wright at the Local 720. He also spent many years as a dairy farmer and strawberry farmer. Wilmer was a one-of-a-kind man, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Burlin Clyde Taylor

Burlin, age 82, crossed his final ‘Finish Line’ on Friday, June 17, 2022. Burlin was a native of Dutton, Alabama and a longtime resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Burlin loved drag racing and often ran the fastest quarter-mile on race day. When he wasn’t racing or working on his racing cars, Burlin might be found playing cards with his buddies. Burlin was also a gifted commercial electrician who retired after many years with Dykes Electrical Inc. He was a kind and generous soul who truly enjoyed helping people. Burlin was a loving father, grandfather ‘Paw Paw’, brother, uncle, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
HAMMOND, LA
Ann Finneran Ketchum

Ann Finneran Ketchum passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home in Loranger, LA on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on Tuesday, September 30, 1941, in Central Falls, Rhode Island to Thomas and Sarah Finneran. Ann was a graduate of Hope High School in Providence, Rhode Island. She was an active member of St. Margaret Church in Maggie Valley, North Carolina where they lived for 30 years.
LORANGER, LA
Leah Ott Johnson

Leah Ott Johnson, a longtime, active community member of Franklinton, La went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 at the age of 92. Leah was born on January 31, 1930 to her loving parents, Grace Eleanor Ott and John Monroe Ott, who have both gained their heavenly home.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Robin Shepherd Bankston

Robin Shepherd Bankston passed away June 15, 2022 at 3:53pm surrounded by loved ones at the age of 57. Robin is survived by her children Raven (Bryan) Toler and Christopher (Cat) Bankston, her grandchildren Baleigh Adams, Brylee Adams, Rylie Toler, Rylan Toler, and Ryan Desselle, her siblings Gordon (Wanda) Shepherd, Bobby (Dorinda) Shepherd, Suzanne Hughes, Elizabeth (Greg) Snee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Robin is preceded in death by Gary Bankston, father-in-law Robert Bankston, brother-in-law Cliff Bankston, and her mother Mary Head and father George Gordon Shepherd Jr. . Robin was a loving grandmother, mother, and sister. Robin was a lung cancer survivor and proud to call herself the shortest but loudest voice in the room. Robin loved the mountains, watching the stars and the sunsets, and chasing lighthouses. She enjoyed doing anything and everything as long as she was surrounded by her family. Her laughter filled the room and infected those around her. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her most, and her family knows she will have all the sweet tea she could ever want in Heaven.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Cheryl Thomas Knight

And a resident of Kenner passed away Friday night June 17, 2022 at the Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner after a lengthy illness. She was a native and former resident of Washington Parish born on April 19, 1950. Cheryl worked as a beautician and she loved shopping and going to flea markets and thrift stores. She had an artist’s flair with arts and crafts, painting and decorating. Cheryl also enjoyed traveling and cooking for her friends and family. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely.
KENNER, LA
LA Guard holds retirement ceremony for top warrant officer

HAMMOND – The Louisiana National Guard held a retirement ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin P. Dares, honoring the former command chief warrant officer of the LANG for his 38 years of service, at the Army Aviation Support Facility #1 in Hammond, Louisiana, June 4. Dares, a native...
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern adds Watson for 2023

HAMMOND, La. – NJCAA All-American outfielder Ka’Lyn Watson will continue her academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University softball program, SLU head coach Rick Fremin announced Friday. Watson is the 10th member of the 2023 signing class. The Missouri City, Texas native will...
HAMMOND, LA
Hot August Night returns to downtown Hammond on August 26

The Hammond Downtown Development District (DDD) is thrilled to announce the return of Hot August Night to Downtown Hammond. This year’s event will take place Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:30pm-10:00pm. After two years of canceled events, and the recent Great American Main Street Award win, the DDD is gearing up for the event’s 25th Anniversary with lots in store!
HAMMOND, LA
Hammond, Denham, and Slidell receive 2022 National Main Street Accreditation

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street are proud to announce 20 Louisiana communities have been designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America™ programs. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.
LOUISIANA STATE
Slidell detectives investigate shooting off Effie Street

Shortly after 2 p.m., on Monday, June 20, Slidell Police received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject who was reportedly shot in the 3300 block of Effie Street. Officers arrived in the area and located a male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, in an abandoned house. The victim was transported to University Medical Center and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
SLIDELL, LA
Stilley announces newly-assigned principals for 2022-23 school year

AMITE—Eight Tangipahoa Parish public schools will have new leadership when classes resume in August. Late last week, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced the selection of new campus leaders at Hammond High Magnet, Kentwood High Magnet, Loranger Elementary, and Ponchatoula Jr. High Schools. “After many weeks of applications...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

