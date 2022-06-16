ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

How Georgia football plans to remain ‘elite’ during 2022 season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Kirby Smart during Championship Press Conference Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during an interview with ESPN after the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

A recent ESPN article profiled a handful of teams looking to join the ranks of the college football elite. Michigan State, Miami and Texas A&M were among the teams featured in the story.

In years past, it is the type of article that Georgia often would’ve been named in. The Bulldogs had talent but prior to the 2021 season, the program had just one conference championship since the start of the Obama presidency.

The 2021 season ensured that Georgia did not find itself on that list. The Bulldogs won the program’s first National Championship since 1980 and answered a lot of questions about the state of the program.

The mantra for the team was, “you’re either elite or you’re not?” The Bulldogs proved to be so in a resounding fashion.

