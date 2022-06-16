Sunrise Style: The season's sharpest eyewear trends

Jefferson City — With the national average for gas fluctuating around five dollars a gallon, many drivers are looking for ways to save at the pump. Richard Foster is the owner of Foster’s Transmission and Repair in Jefferson City. Foster said there’s a small thing you can do...
The organizers of the Show-Me State Air Show reported they could not raise the $150,000 needed to get the planes in the air. As a result, they have canceled the event scheduled for the last weekend in August at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. Coordinator Penny Smith says they will...
The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin to resurface Highway 54 through Osage Beach. The work will start at 7 pm Monday, June 20. Workers will work overnights, including some Fridays and Saturdays, until August. They will mill and resurface 54 from the Grand Glaize Bridge to the east of...
A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals, and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
JEFFERSON CITY — In honor of Father's Day, a fishing tournament was held Saturday in Jefferson City for fathers who love to fish. The Father's Day Fishing Tournament attracted a few families to McKay park where they sat on the bank, caught some fish and enjoyed the beautiful weather that wasn't too hot.
One man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states that Sagan Guillory, 25, of Warrensburg, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route W, south of Marvin Cutoff, at 1 pm. The report states he failed to...
A Kentucky man was injured when his motorcycle crashed on Highway 54 on Sunday evening. Raymond Thomas, 49, of Wingo, KY, was riding his 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 54, east of Old Bass Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. The report states that Thomas...
All residents were able to safely escape a Columbia house fire Saturday. According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters were called to respond to the 200 block of Bittersweet Court for a reported residential structure fire at 2:00 p.m. Fire crews received reports of a fire in...
JEFFERSON CITY — A U.S. Senate campaign ad for Republican Eric Greitens is facing backlash on social media for calling for "hunting RINOs," a pun on the animal, and the euphemism for "Republicans In Name Only." In the advertisement, released Monday morning, former Missouri Governor Greitens totes a firearm...
The Helias boys basketball team was in action this week at the CMU Shootout in Fayette. The Saders are on the court just a few months removed from their best ever finish, taking second place in the Class 5 state tournament. Despite a record of 13-13 in the regular season,...
