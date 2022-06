JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York City-based developer Kushner has broken ground on One Journal Square, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Jersey City. The site is adjacent to Journal Square PATH Station, and the neighborhood name stems from the area’s history as a media and publishing hub. The centerpiece of the development will be two 64-story towers that will house a combined 1,723 apartments, 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space and a 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is fully preleased to an undisclosed tenant.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO