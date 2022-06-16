ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-Year-Old Granted Order of Protection Against Ezra Miller

By Marlow Stern
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, a mother and her 12-year-old child traveled to their local courthouse in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller after alleging that the actor menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbor’s home and acted inappropriately toward the nonbinary...

Comments / 80

Doyle Moore
3d ago

Gun or no gun yelling at or touching my child in their own home would be a VERY bad idea. I don't fully understand non-binary identity but I fully understand my role as a parent.

Reply(1)
61
K Swensen
3d ago

Oh, the good old days, when men were men and women were women. Remember the build up to legalizing gay marriage? Their trope was ' We're not coming after your children' We gave an inch, they took a mile.

Reply(5)
43
Drama Llama
3d ago

I cannot read an article that refers to a person in the plural. Non binary is not real, schizophrenia is.

Reply(1)
54
 

