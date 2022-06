Yakima Police took a dangerous man into custody after a several hours-long standoff on Thursday. The 62-year-old suspect allegedly threatened to kill workers at a local business. Charles Hoffert is a former employee of the business. Yakima Police were called to the business at about 7:30 am after Hoffert called the business indicating that he was going to show up to the business and kill employees.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO