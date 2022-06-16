ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks intern Amanda Ruller hopes to inspire women in football

By Patrick Olde Loohuis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks have had numerous success stories on the field over the years, but perhaps less well known are those of the members of the coaching staff.

To say that Amanda Ruller is a success story would be a massive understatement. Her journey from ordinary football fan to multi-sport athlete at the University of Regina to football coach at McMaster University to member of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program is tremendously inspirational, especially considering she was told all her life she could not accomplish what she set out to do in the football world simply because of her gender.

Ruller recently stated that she aspires to be a role model for women in this predominantly male industry.

“For me, one of my missions is to help young girls and women feel more comfortable within football,” Ruller said, via John Boyle. “Because when I started, I wasn’t comfortable. I didn’t understand why I didn’t belong. I didn’t understand why people kept telling me, no, I can’t be in this industry. I said, ‘Just watch me. Watch me go forward. Watch me make this something for myself.’ And I want anyone that starts in football, whether that be media, coaching, personnel, trainers, to feel like they belong here, that they’re worthy. They can see an opportunity. I never saw that growing up. So I want to be that driving force for more women to think that I can do this. I can make a career out of this.”

Ruller is currently working with the Seahawks as a coaching intern for OTAs and the team’s upcoming training camp, and the organization has welcomed her with open arms.

“Every single player and coach and everybody here welcomed me in,” Ruller said. “And I want to put that out there, because a lot of people ask me that question, and I want to answer it. I felt so welcomed and so put into this organization for a reason—to help these guys. A lot of these guys said they’re not ready for women to be coming up in this industry, and maybe that’s the media, but these men have been learning from women their entire lives, whether that be mothers, teachers, sisters, grandmothers. And I’m just going to be part of that journey for them now.”

Ruller seems very comfortable in her current opportunity with Seattle. Her efforts will hopefully contribute to preparing the Seahawks for the upcoming season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

